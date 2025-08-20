Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, August 20 (game #801).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #802) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DIPSY

DREAM

CHEESE

SATELLITE DISH

LA-LA

GOOGLE

TELETUBBY

NO-NO

YANKEE

BOO-BOO

RADIO TOWER

NEVER NEVER

FLUB

INSECT

FANTASY

GAFFE

NYT Connections today (game #802) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A clumsy mishap

A clumsy mishap GREEN: Make believe kingdoms

Make believe kingdoms BLUE: Linked by a receiving system

Linked by a receiving system PURPLE: Add a word that’s a bit like a scribble

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #802) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BLUNDER

GREEN: LANDS OF THE IMAGINATION

BLUE: THINGS WITH ANTENNA/E

PURPLE: ____ DOODLE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #802) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #802, are…

YELLOW: BLUNDER BOO-BOO, FLUB, GAFFE, NO-NO

BOO-BOO, FLUB, GAFFE, NO-NO GREEN: LANDS OF THE IMAGINATION DREAM, FANTASY, LA-LA, NEVER NEVER

DREAM, FANTASY, LA-LA, NEVER NEVER BLUE: THINGS WITH ANTENNA/E INSECT, RADIO TOWER, SATELLITE DISH, TELETUBBY

INSECT, RADIO TOWER, SATELLITE DISH, TELETUBBY PURPLE: ____ DOODLE CHEESE, DIPSY, GOOGLE, YANKEE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Connections teased us with two Teletubbies, and had I not known that the missing characters were Tinky-Winky and Po I may have been tempted to cobble a quartet together with BOO-BOO and FLUB, both of which sound as if they could be rotund primary-colored aliens.

Instead, I remembered that a prime feature of the TELETUBBY species was the curly antenna on top of their bulbous heads, something they have in common with INSECT, RADIO TOWER and SATELLITE DISH.

I’m glad I had this useless knowledge as I would never have put together _____ DOODLE, having never heard the phrase DIPSY doodle or having any inkling as to what a CHEESE doodle could be; this particular variety of cheese puff is not available in the UK, where the Wotsit rules supreme.

