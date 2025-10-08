Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, October 8 (game #850).

NYT Connections today (game #851) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LIMESTONE

GORILLA

PHOTO

FIGMENT

FANCY

DATELINE

PLUMBER

SLATE

FICTION

PRINCESS

FLINT

CAPTION

MARBLE

LEDE

HEDGEHOG

INVENTION

NYT Connections today (game #851) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Something you have “flights of…”

GREEN: Composed of one or more minerals

BLUE: As seen in a newspaper

As seen in a newspaper PURPLE: Nintendo/Sega characters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #851) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FANTASY

GREEN: KINDS OF ROCKS

BLUE: NEWS ARTICLE FEATURES

PURPLE: TITLE FIGURES IN CLASSIC VIDEO GAMES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #851) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #851, are…

YELLOW: FANTASY FANCY, FICTION, FIGMENT, INVENTION

GREEN: KINDS OF ROCKS FLINT, LIMESTONE, MARBLE, SLATE

BLUE: NEWS ARTICLE FEATURES CAPTION, DATELINE, LEDE, PHOTO

CAPTION, DATELINE, LEDE, PHOTO PURPLE: TITLE FIGURES IN CLASSIC VIDEO GAMES GORILLA, HEDGEHOG, PLUMBER, PRINCESS

My rating: Easy

My score: Perfect

Another shockingly easy game, without any of the standard traps or controversies we’ve grown used to.

For anyone aware of Nintendo and Sega games of the 1990s and/or terrible movies, today’s purple group was quite an easy one. My knowledge of this sphere is limited as I exclusively played golf and soccer games, with my obsession being such that I had no time at all for anything else.

That said, my daughters got deep into Super Mario World, so much so that the phrase “it’s me Mario”, uttered by everyone's favorite PLUMBER, is still echoing around my brain, having heard it so many millions of times.

Three easy games in a row means just one thing – tomorrow will be a nightmare.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, October 8, game #850)

YELLOW: FINEST BEST, CREAM, ELITE, SELECT

GREEN: ROCK MUSIC SUBGENRES ALTERNATIVE, ARENA, CLASSIC, GARAGE

BLUE: PAINT FINISHES EGGSHELL, GLOSS, MATTE, PEARL

EGGSHELL, GLOSS, MATTE, PEARL PURPLE: KINDS OF BEDS FLOWER, NAIL, OYSTER, RIVER