SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #858) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TART

PIKE

SOUR

BREAD

SPLIT

CRUMBLE

BOAT

SKATE

SLUG

CROSS

CRISP

CHAR

SORE

FLUKE

PRICKLY

COBBLER

NYT Connections today (game #858) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Types of pudding

Types of pudding GREEN: Touchy behavior

Touchy behavior BLUE: Types of animal seen in water

Types of animal seen in water PURPLE: Begin with a curved fruit

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #858) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FRUIT DESSERTS

GREEN: CRABBY

BLUE: FISH

PURPLE: BANANA ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #858) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #858, are…

YELLOW: FRUIT DESSERTS COBBLER, CRISP, CRUMBLE, TART

COBBLER, CRISP, CRUMBLE, TART GREEN: CRABBY CROSS, PRICKLY, SORE, SOUR

CROSS, PRICKLY, SORE, SOUR BLUE: FISH CHAR, FLUKE, PIKE, SKATE

CHAR, FLUKE, PIKE, SKATE PURPLE: BANANA ____ BOAT, BREAD, SLUG, SPLIT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Rather than concentrate on nailing one group, I made two mistakes, getting “one out” in both before I started getting things correct.

I was on the right track with FRUIT DESSERTS, but thought that SPLIT belonged in the foursome instead of CRISP. Then, believing I was collating a group that described a rude and sensitive person, I had TART instead of SORE in the group that became CRABBY.

Rather than get crabby myself, I ploughed onward towards glory and even managed to see the purple/hardest group before the end – I guess my knowledge of slugs is better than my knowledge of FISH.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, October 15, game #857)

YELLOW: TYPES OF POOLS INFINITY, KIDDIE, KIDNEY, OLYMPIC

INFINITY, KIDDIE, KIDNEY, OLYMPIC GREEN: IN THE NATO PHONETIC ALPHABET BRAVO, DELTA, GOLF, LIMA

BRAVO, DELTA, GOLF, LIMA BLUE: FORD MODELS BRONCO, FIESTA, MUSTANG, PINTO

BRONCO, FIESTA, MUSTANG, PINTO PURPLE: ___ SEAL ELEPHANT, GREAT, NAVY, VACUUM