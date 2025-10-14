Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, October 14 (game #856).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #857) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

KIDNEY

GOLF

GREAT

BRONCO

PINTO

VACUUM

KIDDIE

LIMA

NAVY

OLYMPIC

ELEPHANT

FIESTA

INFINITY

BRAVO

MUSTANG

DELTA

NYT Connections today (game #857) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Swim in these

Swim in these GREEN: Spell out letters

Spell out letters BLUE: All same car brand

All same car brand PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “meal”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #857) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TYPES OF POOLS

GREEN: IN THE NATO PHONETIC ALPHABET

BLUE: FORD MODELS

PURPLE: ___ SEAL

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #857) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #857, are…

YELLOW: TYPES OF POOLS INFINITY, KIDDIE, KIDNEY, OLYMPIC

INFINITY, KIDDIE, KIDNEY, OLYMPIC GREEN: IN THE NATO PHONETIC ALPHABET BRAVO, DELTA, GOLF, LIMA

BRAVO, DELTA, GOLF, LIMA BLUE: FORD MODELS BRONCO, FIESTA, MUSTANG, PINTO

BRONCO, FIESTA, MUSTANG, PINTO PURPLE: ___ SEAL ELEPHANT, GREAT, NAVY, VACUUM

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

KIDNEY, NAVY and PINTO have all appeared in Connections before in a beans category and for a while I thought I was looking for a repeat – something beans are infamous for. But I digress. Instead, I added LIMA to the mix.

Alas, no beanie connections this time around. Then I remembered LIMA’s place IN THE NATO PHOENETIC ALPHABET alongside BRAVO, DELTA and GOLF.

I can never remember all the words and more often than not will come up with some random alternatives when I’m forced to spell out my name. Instead of LIMA I’d probably go for Llama or Liverpool.

