Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, October 13 (game #855).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #856) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STEM

EASEL

ABSORB

DIGEST

ANTHER

REVIEW

CHECK

HARK

BRIEF

HOLD

STAUNCH

LAMA

ENGAGE

CURB

OUTLINE

OCCUPY

NYT Connections today (game #856) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Deeply involve

Deeply involve GREEN: An edited assessment

An edited assessment BLUE: Bring to a stop

Bring to a stop PURPLE: Beasts with a missing element

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #856) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CAPTIVATE

GREEN: SUMMARY

BLUE: HALT

PURPLE: ANIMALS MINUS STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #856) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #856, are…

YELLOW: CAPTIVATE ABSORB, ENGAGE, HOLD, OCCUPY

ABSORB, ENGAGE, HOLD, OCCUPY GREEN: SUMMARY BRIEF, DIGEST, OUTLINE, REVIEW

BRIEF, DIGEST, OUTLINE, REVIEW BLUE: HALT CHECK, CURB, STAUNCH, STEM

CHECK, CURB, STAUNCH, STEM PURPLE: ANIMALS MINUS STARTING LETTER ANTHER, EASEL, HARK, LAMA

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

When you get two mistakes, it’s a good idea to pause and refocus. But after doing that today I ended up getting a third "one away".

There were so many crossover words that could find themselves in several groups, that I think I can forgive myself for lumping in HOLD with CURB, STAUNCH and STEM and ABSORB with DIGEST, REVIEW and ENGAGE.

In fact the easiest group – if your brain is wired to see such things – was ANIMALS MINUS STARTING LETTER. Kudos if you saw that before picking your way through the remaining tiles.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, October 13, game #855)

YELLOW: METAPHORS FOR POTENTIALLY VOLATILE SITUATIONS CAN OF WORMS, HORNET'S NEST, MINEFIELD, PANDORA'S BOX

CAN OF WORMS, HORNET'S NEST, MINEFIELD, PANDORA'S BOX GREEN: BAR EVENTS HAPPY HOUR, KARAOKE, LIVE MUSIC, TRIVIA NIGHT

HAPPY HOUR, KARAOKE, LIVE MUSIC, TRIVIA NIGHT BLUE: WORDS AFTER A WELCOME DEPARTURE ABOUT TIME, FINALLY, GOOD RIDDANCE, SAYONARA

ABOUT TIME, FINALLY, GOOD RIDDANCE, SAYONARA PURPLE: ENDING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "SWINDLE" AMERICAN HUSTLE, COMIC CON, GOLDEN FLEECE, LUCKY STIFF