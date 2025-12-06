Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, December 6 (game #909).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

NYT Connections today (game #910) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GIZZARD

GRECO

MORTISE

HURTLE

DADO

BARREL

HEART

TEAR

TONGUE

BOLT

DORADO

DOVETAIL

PASO

MITRE

TRIPE

CAPITAN

NYT Connections today (game #910) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Quick mover

Quick mover GREEN: Offal

Offal BLUE: Carpentry

Carpentry PURPLE: Think Spanish

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #910) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MOVE AT BREAKNECK SPEED

GREEN: ORGAN MEATS

BLUE: WOODWORKING JOINT TERMS

PURPLE: EL ____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #910) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #910, are…

YELLOW: MOVE AT BREAKNECK SPEED BARREL, BOLT, HURTLE, TEAR

BARREL, BOLT, HURTLE, TEAR GREEN: ORGAN MEATS GIZZARD, HEART, TONGUE, TRIPE

GIZZARD, HEART, TONGUE, TRIPE BLUE: WOODWORKING JOINT TERMS DADO, DOVETAIL, MITRE, MORTISE

DADO, DOVETAIL, MITRE, MORTISE PURPLE: EL ____ CAPITAN, DORADO, GRECO, PASO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

My first thought when I saw TONGUE was tongue and groove woodwork, rather than ORGAN MEATS – so I had a go at putting together a woodwork group with DADO, DOVETAIL and BOLT.

After that failed I saw the link between TRIPE and HEART and collected the green group. I worked in a butcher shop for a short while and one of my delightful jobs was putting all these items into a mincer to produce a product we called “pet mince”.

My only logic in getting the purple group was just thinking that all the words sounded Spanish. The five minutes I spent using DuoLingo a decade ago were not in vain.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, December 6, game #909)

YELLOW: NORM AVERAGE, MEAN, PAR, STANDARD

AVERAGE, MEAN, PAR, STANDARD GREEN: MOLLIFY COOL, MODERATE, SETTLE, TEMPER

COOL, MODERATE, SETTLE, TEMPER BLUE: MEMBER OF A TITULAR GROUP IN AN ANIMATION FRANCHISE CAR, INCREDIBLE, MINION, MONSTER

CAR, INCREDIBLE, MINION, MONSTER PURPLE: STARTING WITH HERPETOFAUNA ADDERALL, MONITORSHIP, NEWTON, TOADY