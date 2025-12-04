A new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimension DLC has confirmed a new type of Mega Evolution, Mega Evolution Z

The first Z Mega Evolution to be introduced in Mega Dimension is Mega Lucario Z

Mega Evolution Z Pokémon can execute moves faster, but burn through their Mega Power very quickly

Game Freak has released a new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimension, confirming that the expansion will feature a new type of Mega Evolution.

According to a new blog post, Z Mega Evolution will be the next upgrade path beyond the basic Mega Evolution, a mechanic that will be introduced alongside Mega Lucario Z.

"Pokémon that undergo Z Mega Evolution require less time to fire off moves after receiving the orders from their Trainer, but they also burn through their Mega Power very quickly, making them less suited for long battles. Z Mega Evolutions are most effective at securing a quick, decisive victory," Game Freak explained.

Mega Lucario Z will be the first Z Mega Evolution in the upcoming downloadable content (DLC), suggesting the studio plans to add even more Pokémon in future updates.

The new Pokémon was revealed in a new trailer showcasing its powers, and unlike Mega Lucario, which concentrates its aura into a destructive force, Mega Lucario Z uses it to surround and cloak itself to increase its defense, flexibility, and agility.

The Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon can also use their aura to stretch it into a shield or channel it into physical attacks by concentrating it into specific parts of their bodies, such as their legs or fists.

Mega Dimension releases on December 10 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 at $29.99 / £24.99.

Game Freak has also confirmed that Mega Dimension will add Mega Zeraora, an Electric-type Mythical Pokémon, but warns that it might be a bit of a challenge to obtain.

The DLC will also add new story content, an increased level cap from the current 100, and more Mega Evolutions.

