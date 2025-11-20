Pokémon Legends: Z-A ' s Mega Dimension DLC will introduce Mega Zeraora

The Electric-type Mythical Pokémon will be added alongside other new Mega-Evolved Pokémon like Mega Baxcalibur, Mega Raichu X, and Mega Raichu Y

Game Freak says obtaining Mega Zeraora "might be a little difficult"

Game Freak has teased a brand new Mega-Evolved Pokémon ahead of the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension expansion, but warns they might be a bit of a challenge to obtain.

A new trailer, published on November 19, showcases the newly discovered Mega Zeraora, an Electric-type Mythical Pokémon, which makes its debut in the upcoming, paid downloadable content (DLC).

The cat-like, blue, black, and yellow Thunderclap Pokémon will also be added alongside Mega Chimecho, Mega Baxcalibur, Mega Raichu X, and Mega Raichu Y.

"It’s thought that Mega Evolution removes the internal limiter containing the electric energy stored within Zeraora’s body. This allows it to unleash powerful attacks that can take down multiple nearby opponents at once," Game Freak said.

However, if you're hoping to add Mega Zeraora to your team, the developer said you might find obtaining the Pokémon to be a difficult task.

"Just be aware that getting Mega Zeraora for your team might be a little difficult," Game Freak warned. "Keep your eyes peeled for a way to encounter this Mythical Pokémon as you play through the Mega Dimension DLC."

Mega Dimensions releases on December 10 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 at $29.99 / £24.99.

The DLC will also add new story content that will introduce a new trainer named Ansha and her Pokémon Hoopa, an increased level cap from the current 100, and more.

