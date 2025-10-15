Pokémon fans can finally rejoice as a new game is here, and many gamers will be wondering where to buy Pokémon Legends Z-A so they can jump right in as soon as possible now that the game has been released.

Launching today, October 16, for both Switch 2 and the original Switch consoles, Pokémon Legends Z-A is sure to be a huge hit this year and one of the most popular games for Nintendo's handheld consoles.

If you're looking for the best price, deals, and listings and info on where to buy Pokémon Legends Z-A, then strap in, as I have gathered up all the best links to get you exactly where you need to be, as quickly as possible, to nail your copy - whichever Switch edition you're after.

Stock looks to be doing very nicely on both sides of the Atlantic, too, which is great news, as you should be able to complete your purchase at your preferred retailer. Below, you'll find a handy bunch of quick links for the game for those looking for ultimate efficiency and speed, and below those, you'll see some expanded info for each retailer. Happy shopping!

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

OG Nintendo Switch Edition

Nintendo Switch 2 version

OG Nintendo Switch version

In all of the complete retailer listings for Pokémon Legends: Z-A below, I've included both Switch 2 and OG Switch links so you are well covered, whatever version you want.

Where to buy Pokémon Legends Z-A - US complete listings

In stock Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $69.99 at antonline Antonline has got both versions in stock right now, but you may need to click the red buttons on this listing page to get them into your cart, as the individual listing pages have no 'buy button' at all, weirdly. Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Antonline Read more ▼