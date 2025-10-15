Pokémon fans can finally rejoice as a new game is here, and many gamers will be wondering where to buy Pokémon Legends Z-A so they can jump right in as soon as possible now that the game has been released.
Launching today, October 16, for both Switch 2 and the original Switch consoles, Pokémon Legends Z-A is sure to be a huge hit this year and one of the most popular games for Nintendo's handheld consoles.
If you're looking for the best price, deals, and listings and info on where to buy Pokémon Legends Z-A, then strap in, as I have gathered up all the best links to get you exactly where you need to be, as quickly as possible, to nail your copy - whichever Switch edition you're after.
Stock looks to be doing very nicely on both sides of the Atlantic, too, which is great news, as you should be able to complete your purchase at your preferred retailer. Below, you'll find a handy bunch of quick links for the game for those looking for ultimate efficiency and speed, and below those, you'll see some expanded info for each retailer. Happy shopping!
Where to buy Pokémon Legends Z-A - US Quick Links
Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Amazon: $69.99
- Walmart: $69
- Best Buy: $69.98
- Target: $69.99
- GameStop: $69.99
- My Nintendo Store: $69.99
- Antonline: $69.99 (use buttons on this page to order)
OG Nintendo Switch Edition
- Amazon: $59.99
- Walmart: $59.98
- Best Buy: $59.99
- Target: $59.99
- GameStop: $59.99
- My Nintendo Store: $59.99
- Antonline: $59.99 (use buttons on this page to order)
Where to buy Pokémon Legends Z-A - UK Quick Links
Nintendo Switch 2 version
- Amazon: £52.95
- Very: £54.99
- Currys: £54.99
- Argos: £54.99
- ShopTo: £52.85
- The Game Collection: £52.95
- EE Store: £53.99
- My Nintendo Store: £58.99
- John Lewis: £52.95 (out of stock)
OG Nintendo Switch version
- Amazon: £42.99
- Very: £42.99
- Currys: £46.99
- Argos: £47.99
- ShopTo: £42.85
- The Game Collection: £42.95
- EE Store: £42.99
- My Nintendo Store: £49.99
- John Lewis: £42.99 (out of stock)
In all of the complete retailer listings for Pokémon Legends: Z-A below, I've included both Switch 2 and OG Switch links so you are well covered, whatever version you want.
Where to buy Pokémon Legends Z-A - US complete listings
Stock is currently freely available at Amazon for both the Switch 2 and OG Switch editions of the game! Easy!
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Amazon
Walmart is once again at the forefront of action, with stock of both editions, and is offering a cool 99 cents off the Switch 2 Edition price, too.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: $59.98 at Walmart
Retail behemoth and ever-reliable gaming stockist Best Buy has both editions ready to order right now.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Best Buy
If you prefer to shop at Target, here's some good news: it has stock available for both variants of the game.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Target
Specialist video game retailer GameStop has both editions up and ready to order ahead of the game's launch.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at GameStop
You can head straight to the source, too, and get either version of the game from the My Nintendo Store.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at My Nintendo Store
Antonline has got both versions in stock right now, but you may need to click the red buttons on this listing page to get them into your cart, as the individual listing pages have no 'buy button' at all, weirdly.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Antonline
Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundles - UK complete listings
Amazon UK has got stock of both editions now, and is offering the Switch 2 version at a couple of quid lower than the other big retailers too.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: £42.99 at Amazon
Very has been a reliable stockist of all things Switch 2, and is not showing any signs of stopping, with stock of both editions of Pokémon Legends: Z-A available now.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: £42.99 at Very
Currys and its network of brick-and-mortar stores has readily available stock of both editions of Pokémon Legends: Z-A ready to order right now.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: £46.99 at Amazon
It's not seen much in the way of the Switch 2 bundle with the game, but Argos has got both editions of the game on its own in stock now.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: £47.99 at Argos
ShopTo continues being a reliable stockist of all things Switch 2 and has both editions of the game ready to order, both featuring its trademark '14p off RRP' pricing.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: £42.85 at ShopTo
The Game Collection has been excellent when it comes to Switch 2 hardware and games this year, and it is proving an excellent option for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, too.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: £42.95 at The Game Collection
EE has stock of both game variants, so if you enjoy shopping there for your gaming gear, head on over there right now.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: £42.99 at EE Store
The official My Nintendo Store has stock of both Switch 2 and OG Switch versions of the game, so if you prefer to go official, then these are the links to use.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: £49.99 at My Nintendo Store
John Lewis currently has zero stock of either edition of the game, but its listings advise to come back on launch day, so hopefully, once the game is out, there'll be a fresh restock.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch: £42.99 at John Lewis (out of stock)
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.