ASUS ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders live: stock of both variants of the handheld are available now

Finally, ASUS ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders are here, and folks can grab their order of the new handheld gaming console. First (officially) announced during the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2025, the two new handhelds made in collaboration with ASUS will be available for pre-order today!
Built to offer a single handheld entry point to Xbox and PC gaming - no matter the storefront or launcher - the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally will launch on October 16 and will offer players a combination of "the power of Xbox with the freedom you expect from Windows." Further to that, both will play games natively, via the cloud, or remote play an Xbox console.
While prices were only rumored until recently, we know now that the more-powerful ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X will cost $999.99 / £799 and the slightly pared-back ASUS ROG Xbox Ally will cost $599.99 / £499.
As with any new gaming console or device, we're expecting retailer action to be hot for these pre-orders, so we're here to do the donkey work for you. You'll find all the latest pricing information, quick links, and pre-order locations below.
The TechRadar Gaming team and I are extremely well-versed in hardware launches, covering in-demand products, and have been helping folks find stock of hot hardware for years now. We're happy to do the prep and ensure you get what you need, and the experience we have means you can rely on us to provide the most important information and links so you can get what you want with minimal fuss.
We've got a bunch of quick links for both models in the US and UK below, with more information on stockists and prices below those. At the bottom of the page, you'll find our moment-to-moment coverage, and we'll be updating this page as regularly as we can with the best links and info. I've led with UK links and information first, given the time of day, but we'll refocus on the US market as the day progresses.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders are live for both variants at the Microsoft store!
Currys is always a strong retailer to keep to hand for gaming gear and PC handhelds, and it looks to be the only UK retailer away from Microsoft that has both variants in stock right now!
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Currys
You can go straight to the source too and bag your pre-order from Asus directly right now, with the manufacturer having stock of both handhelds on its storefront.
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Asus
Amazon UK will surely be getting in on the ASUS ROG Xbox handheld pre-order action, and it has proved so with early stock of the non-X handheld. Hopefully, the full-fat one will come later today.
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Amazon
Argos can be a superb spot to shop for gaming gear, and it should be no different for the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds from today. However, while the 'X' isn't up yet, it is an early stockist of the regular handheld.
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Argos
Very is a top retailer and reliable stockist of gaming hardware in the UK, so it's definitely one of our top selections for any ROG Xbox Ally stock - but it currently only has stock of the 'regular' Ally.
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Very
Ebuyer's position as a component and PC-part focused retailer makes it a potentially important seller to keep to hand now that ASUS ROG Xbox handheld pre-orders have kicked off - no links yet, mind.
EE is a great place to go for gaming hardware, though I'd probably put it as an outsider right now - and it's proving as much with no links for either variant live at the moment.
I haven't really seen The Game Collection be huge in the handheld space (apart from the Switch 2), so it's probably an outsider - no links live here yet, but definitely one to keep in reserve.
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally at The Game Collection
Likely to be a dark horse for these pre-orders, I reckon. No pre-order links yet, though, but one to keep an eye on.
Microsoft has its pre-orders live on the Xbox part of its website! Both models appear readily available in the US right now.
Ever reliable, Best Buy is already proving to be the best non-Microsoft retailer option as it has both Asus ROG Xbox handhelds available to pre-order right now!
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: $599.99 at Best Buy
Walmart will surely be getting in on the pre-order action soon, in full, and the early signs are good as the non-X variant is available. Fingers crossed the full-fat one arrives soon.
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: $599 at Walmart
Amazon doesn't have a link up yet for the more-powerful Asus ROG Ally X handheld, but it does have the non-X version available to pre-order.
ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: $599.99 at Amazon
I reckon hardware, component, and PC part specialist Newegg will be getting in on the ASUS Xbox handheld action now that pre-orders are open - but there are no live links yet.
If Target and its network of brick-and-mortar stores is where you prefer to shop, then keep checking with the retailer - nothing is live yet, but I'd bet on Target getting in on the action.
No links live yet, but surely the biggest specialist gaming retailer in the USA will get in on the action. Surely.
I've covered hardware launches and pre-orders consistently since 2020, and have seen the worst of times, but also the best of times so know a thing or two about such releases.
Best Buy is well stocked
Best Buy looks to be the only US retailer with stock of both variants available for pre-order away from the official sources, so head there to grab yours if that's your preferred place to shop.
- ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X: $999.99 at Best Buy
- ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: $599.99 at Best Buy
The US also has action
For any night owls in the US looking for the best links, then you're well covered too. First, the Microsoft Store on that side of the Atlantic is the place to go.
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: $999.99 at Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: $799 at Microsoft Store
Currys completes the morning set
And if you're after one more full-availability option in the UK then Currys also has you covered - and could offer a good physical-store option if that's what you prefer.
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: £799 at Currys
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Currys
Asus has its own stock
You can also go straight to the source in the UK and bag your unit from the Asus storefront!
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: £799 at Asus
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Asus
Early UK options are pretty good
The superb news in the UK already is that your pre-order options are good! I'd head to the Microsoft store first, as there's bound to be fewer stock problems (if any) there. Hopefully.
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally X: £799 at Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Xbox Ally: £499 at Microsoft Store
Asus ROG Xbox Ally handheld pre-orders are live!
Hello and welcome to our live running coverage of the Asus ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders!
We're scouring the internet for all the latest and best links now that pre-orders have officially opened. They opened a matter of hours ago on both sides of the Atlantic, and we're starting to see links appear and stock available to secure!
Strap in, and let's get you that new handheld.