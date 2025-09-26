ASUS ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders live: stock of both variants of the handheld are available now

Finally, ASUS ROG Xbox Ally pre-orders are here, and folks can grab their order of the new handheld gaming console. First (officially) announced during the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2025, the two new handhelds made in collaboration with ASUS will be available for pre-order today!

Built to offer a single handheld entry point to Xbox and PC gaming - no matter the storefront or launcher - the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally will launch on October 16 and will offer players a combination of "the power of Xbox with the freedom you expect from Windows." Further to that, both will play games natively, via the cloud, or remote play an Xbox console.

While prices were only rumored until recently, we know now that the more-powerful ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X will cost $999.99 / £799 and the slightly pared-back ASUS ROG Xbox Ally will cost $599.99 / £499.

As with any new gaming console or device, we're expecting retailer action to be hot for these pre-orders, so we're here to do the donkey work for you. You'll find all the latest pricing information, quick links, and pre-order locations below.

