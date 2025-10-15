The hugely anticipated new Pokémon game is out this week, and many of you fine folk may be wondering where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle, given it is the perfect entry point to the new console and one that many Pokémon fans have likely been waiting for.

Well, fear not, as I have rounded up all the best links and listings to make your search quick and easy. The good news is that bundle stock, generally, on both sides of the Atlantic, looks to be pretty good. The 'bad news' is that it's not available everywhere retailer-wise, so you may have to pick carefully to find your best or preferred place to shop.

Anyway, let's get to it: below you'll find a bunch of the best quick links for the bundle to get you to where you need to be fast, and below that, some more information on individual retailers' stock levels and offerings.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundles - US complete listings

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at Amazon Stock is currently unavailable at Amazon, and we're really hoping that release day coming this week fixes that and the retail behemoth will be a go-to for the bundle for the rest of the year. Read more ▼

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: $499.99 at nintendo.com My Nintendo Store was a brilliant stockist of the bundle when pre-orders opened, but is currently out of stock and directing folks to some of the retailers above. Read more ▼

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: at antonline Antonline is a great option to have in the back pocket, but it's not showing stock of the bundle just yet - one to keep an eye on.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends Z-A bundles - UK complete listings

In stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: £429.50 at Amazon Amazon UK has stock of the bundle live and ready to go right now! Celebrate the game's launch and nab your bundle from the mega retailer in the UK. Read more ▼

In stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: £429.99 at very.co.uk Very has been a reliable stockist of all things Switch 2, and it's continuing that trend with the latest Pokémon bundle, which is now available. Read more ▼

In stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: £429.95 at thegamecollection.net The Game Collection has been incredibly reliable ever since the Switch 2 officially launched in early June, and it's very much continuing that with its own stock of the bundle that's available now. Read more ▼

In stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: £429.99 at smythstoys.com Smyths Toys is a great option if you want to do a click and collect order - this will begin on release day, however. Until then, head over there to order online via this link. Read more ▼

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: £429.99 at John Lewis John Lewis had stock of the bundle when pre-orders began, but has been quiet since and is currently showing no signs of stock - though it does say it expects more on launch day on this listing page. Read more ▼

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle: £429.99 at Argos Argos was one of the first retailers to go big with the official Mario Kart World bundle, so we've got hopes that it'll come good when Pokémon Legends: Z-A releases. Read more ▼