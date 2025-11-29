These 21+ travel tech products should be on your radar this Black Friday

Whether you are a digital nomad or looking for gifts for your traveler friend, these travel tech gadgets should be on your list

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I’m always hunting for the best travel tech deals, especially the ones that make working remotely feel effortless.

I’ve curated this list with five core categories in mind: office gear, connectivity utilities, audio equipment, carry essentials, and wellness products.

Office gear includes lightweight laptops and tablets that won’t slow you down, portable monitors that recreate a true desk setup on the go, and wireless keyboards that make typing from anywhere feel comfortable and natural.

Audio equipment is equally important. A great pair of noise-cancelling headphones or AirPods makes working from airplanes, cafés, or hostels so much easier. And if you take video calls, a compact webcam can make a big difference.

Beyond the work basics, I’ve included carry essentials like my favorite suitcase from Away, a weekender bag with a shoe compartment, and organizers that keep all your cables and gadgets neat while traveling.

Udita Choudhary Bio
Udita Choudhary

I've worked remotely from different countries and these travel tech essentials are a game-changer for my productivity on the go.

Office gear on the go

Connectivity

Audio

Carry essentials

Wellness

Udita Choudhary
Content Sub Editor

Udita Choudhary is a Content Sub Editor at TechRadar Pro where she manages several verticals including eSIM, programming and productivity. She also works on the affiliate side, managing the editorial needs of diverse clientele. She has written for publications such as Vogue Business, Marie Claire, and Homes & Gardens.

