These 21+ travel tech products should be on your radar this Black Friday

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that I’m always hunting for the best travel tech deals, especially the ones that make working remotely feel effortless.

And with 2026 just around the corner, if you (or someone you know) is planning to travel the world while still keeping up with work, these travel-friendly office essentials need to be on your radar. All these products are heavily discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so take a look while stocks last.

I’ve curated this list with five core categories in mind: office gear, connectivity utilities, audio equipment, carry essentials, and wellness products.

Office gear includes lightweight laptops and tablets that won’t slow you down, portable monitors that recreate a true desk setup on the go, and wireless keyboards that make typing from anywhere feel comfortable and natural.

Connectivity utilities are the backbone of remote work. A reliable travel adapter, a high-quality portable charger, and a secure eSIM are must-haves.

Audio equipment is equally important. A great pair of noise-cancelling headphones or AirPods makes working from airplanes, cafés, or hostels so much easier. And if you take video calls, a compact webcam can make a big difference.

Beyond the work basics, I’ve included carry essentials like my favorite suitcase from Away, a weekender bag with a shoe compartment, and organizers that keep all your cables and gadgets neat while traveling.

And finally, the wellness category, which includes an Oura ring to track sleep and recovery, earbuds, and a comfortable sleep mask for long flights. These small items can make a huge difference when you're constantly on the move.

Not sure which eSIM to buy for your next travel? I test eSIMs for a living and have rounded up the best Black Friday eSIM deals available now.

Udita Choudhary Content Editor (Travel tech) I've worked remotely from different countries and these travel tech essentials are a game-changer for my productivity on the go.

Office gear on the go

Connectivity

Audio

Carry essentials