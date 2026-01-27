14 products that transformed my business trips from chaotic to super productive
I've had some adventures whilst working abroad, now I bring these items with me so I'm prepared for anything
Travelling for work can feel like a dream - that is, until you are lost in a foreign city with a phone that doesn't work and an important meeting to get to.
My 14+ year career has seen me evolve from a 'hapless apprentice' getting lost without a working phone in Paris to managing large international events and beyond.
In the early days, my packing strategy involved little more than a toothbrush and a spare pair of underwear.
Now, my days of mindlessly jumping on a plane are behind me. As the years have progressed, I've refined my approach.
If I'm travelling for business, I want to be comfortable, and I want to perform the best I can. I've spent years finding smart ways to do this whilst meeting ever stricter baggage allowances.
From tech that keeps me connected to equipment that helps me turn my hotel room into a mobile HQ, below I’ve listed the 14 business travel essentials that I wouldn't leave home without.
I've been travelling for work since I started my Business and Marketing Apprenticeship back in 2011. Since then, I have been on countless trips abroad and learnt a thing or two about things I should and should't take with me.
Entertainment
Comfort
Convenience
Owain has been building websites and online stores for his own and his client's businesses for over 8 years. Having taken on a role at TechRadar Pro in 2023, he now leads on all website builder and CRM content, spending his days researching, testing, and reviewing some of the best website building and CRM platforms on the market. He also has a passion for helping people get a great deal on website builders, delivering the best coupon and promo codes on the market. With an extensive background in business, Owain holds a BA(Hons) in Business and Marketing and has written for several leading publications including MarketingProfs, Website Builder Expert, Digital Doughnut, and NealSchaffer.com.
