Avowed's first anniversary update arrives on PS5 today, but there are no major PS5 Pro enhancements to look forward to
Three modes are available on the PS5 port
- Avowed's Anniversary Update has been released, adding new character presets, races, New Game Plus, and more
- The PS5 port has also been released, which offers three performance modes
- It's reported that the PS5 Pro version doesn't offer any major enhancements from the PS5 edition
Obsidian Entertainment has released the Anniversary Update for Avowed, the game's biggest patch yet, adding all-new features, as well as the long-awaited PlayStation 5 edition.
Avowed launched last year for Xbox and PC, and to coincide with the game's first birthday, Sony console owners are now able to play the role-playing game (RPG) on PS5, which also offers three modes to choose from.
They include quality mode at 30fps, balanced at 40fps for 120Hz displays, and the performance mode, which delivers 60fps.
According to Digital Foundry, the PS5 port is solid, delivering what you'd expect with a few minor gripes on performance, with quality mode, which targets 1440p, and is "effectively trading frames for pixels".
It's also said the Xbox Series X version hits that target more often than on PS5, while performance mode runs a bit faster on PS5 with VRR implemented, which "unexpectedly takes the lead in a world where Xbox's system-level VRR should be doing the developer's work for them".
While you can play Avowed on PS5 Pro, Digital Foundry writes that the enhancements are basic, and what players receive is the same game as Xbox Series X "in terms of both resolution and settings, with internal resolutions capping at 1440p and 1080p respectively for the quality and performance mode."
It appears that PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) isn't utilized either, with FSR2 doing the heavy lifting, offering no additional ray tracing effects, nor the 30fps quality mode features running at 60fps. Though it's mentioned that the console is more consistent when hitting 60fps than the PS5.
Elsewhere, Avowed players across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC can now dive into a New Game Plus mode after completing the main campaign, thanks to the Anniversary Update, as well as have fun with a new Photo Mode.
There's also a new quarterstaff weapon type, new character presets, more Godlike feature presets, three new playable races, the ability to change your character's appearance at Party Camp at any time, and more.
