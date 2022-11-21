Black Friday portable monitor deals 2022: when it is and what to expect

Black Friday 2022 is arriving soon, on November 25, and it's a big deal for anyone who wants to make huge savings on a wide range of products – including the latest technology. And when portable monitors are becoming more popular, you can be sure that top-notch deals will be available.

Indeed, stats show that the portable monitor category is one of the fastest-growing segments in the entire technology market.

That's no surprise when you consider how our working habits have changed over the last couple of years. More people are working on laptops at home and in hybrid arrangements, and so more people are also discovering that laptop screens can be pretty cramped.

The best portable monitor will solve that problem instantly, providing the expansive view of a traditional desktop dual-display setup. It allows you extra space for communications tools, web browsers and creative software, and can make your workflow far more efficient.

We fully expect to see some brilliant Black Friday deals on portable monitors this year, so we've explained how to find the best bargains and which displays you should add to your setup.

The best Black Friday portable monitor deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Asus ZenScreen MB16AH $ 229.99 $193.99 at Best Buy

Save $36 - this 1080p display is a stablemate of our favorite MB16AC and delivers the same superb IPS quality inside a slim, light enclosure. In addition, the MB16AH model adds speakers, a microHDMI port and an additional USB-C port, and it's a bit brighter. If you want a versatile, high-quality 15.6in screen for your laptop, the price reduction makes this Asus a no-brainer buy.

(opens in new tab) Acer 16PM6Q $179.99 $99.99 at Micro Center

Save $80 - this Acer display is available at a vast discount, offering everyday 1080p image quality inside a slim and light design. It also includes a folio case to protect the display and position the panel, and it also has both USB-C and mini-HDMI display options. Quality isn't amazing, but this is a solid everyday screen at a fantastic price.

The best Black Friday portable monitor deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix MAG162V £199.99 £149 at Ebuyer

Save $50 - this mid-price panel uses a 1080p resolution, IPS internals, and specialist gaming modes to provide enough contrast and punch to make top titles look great on the move. It also features a robust aluminum chassis and surprisingly punchy speakers. The 60Hz refresh rate isn't good enough for esports, but this is a great option for single-player gaming on the go.

(opens in new tab) Asus ZenScreen MB14AC £244.03 £169.99 at CCL Online

Save $74 - this Asus has a 14in diagonal, so it's smaller than most of the other screens mentioned here and is suitable for work alongside compact laptops. Beyond that, it shares its DNA with other Asus portable monitors, so you get reliable IPS quality inside a sturdy, lightweight design.

We understand if you want to do your own deal-hunting, though, so we've compiled this list of our favorite retailers. Here you'll find the best buying options in the US and the UK, and we've highlighted their strengths too.

US portable monitor sales:

Amazon: usually the biggest range and often with huge discounts (opens in new tab)

Best Buy: mainstream monitors from every big brand (opens in new tab)

Adorama: a broad range that includes creative, pro, and niche options (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo: the best site if you want creative products (opens in new tab)

Newegg: a good option if you want a portable monitor for gaming (opens in new tab)

Walmart: a broad range with Amazon price-matching – but be aware of marketplace sellers (opens in new tab)

UK portable monitor sales:

Amazon: great prices and an unbeatable range from the retail giant (opens in new tab)

Box: mainstream options at good prices, with frequent deals on offer (opens in new tab)

Ebuyer: a computing specialist with a good range of key products (opens in new tab)

Laptops Direct: a portable specialist that has monitors from every big brand (opens in new tab)

When will the Black Friday portable monitor deals start in 2022?

Black Friday is one of the most important shopping days of the year, and Black Friday 22 falls on November 25 – so you should expect brilliant discounts from every big electronics retailer.

If you want to buy electronics and portable monitors across Thanksgiving weekend, though, you're in luck. It's now normal to find great deals across the entire period, and Cyber Monday is arguably a bigger online day than Black Friday for electronics.

You don't even have to restrict yourself to Black Friday and the Thanksgiving weekend, either. The Adobe Holiday Shopping Forecast (opens in new tab) analyses previous years to predict what we'll see in 2022. The firm found that electronics prices began to tumble towards the middle of October and then steadily declined throughout November. So while Black Friday and Cyber Monday still have the best discounts, you'll find great deals for an extended period.

The growth in portable monitor popularity means that we expect more deals to be available this year than ever before, so it's a wonderful time to buy. After all, home working has increased in popularity by 173% since 2005, and 98% of people would like to work remotely, at least some of the time, for the rest of their careers.

How can I find the best Black Friday portable monitor deals

If you want to buy a portable monitor on Black Friday, there are some simple and effective rules that you can follow to ensure you get the best deals.

The first thing you should do? Plenty of research. There are loads of intriguing and effective portable monitor products around, but you'll need to know what you want to buy in advance so you can jump on deals as soon as they appear. If you want a portable monitor, you'll need to consider their screen sizes, connectivity options and attributes.

You've got to do your research on retailers, too. Positively, all the big retailers watch each other's prices and match as often as possible, so you're likely to get a good deal no matter where you shop. But plenty of retailers also offer free gifts, discounted delivery, and product bundles to get an edge over the competition. Discover this information early and you can get even better value.

As we've mentioned, be prepared to look for great deals from the end of October right through November and December. The Cyber Five days may usually hold the best prices, but the discount season lasts for weeks. And, as ever, keep this page bookmarked for the latest information on all the best portable monitor discounts.

There are plenty of other tips to bear in mind when you head online. It's worth using sites like PriceRunner to see if products are genuinely available with good discounts, and you can also create alerts for discounts on many sites, so you'll get an email if prices plummet.

Create your online shopping accounts in advance so you'll be ready to buy as quickly as possible, and consider leaving your new hardware in the box after you buy - you could find it cheaper later in the shopping season and return the original product for a refund.

(Image credit: Future)

What kind of portable monitor should I buy on Black Friday?

Portable monitors have loads of different uses, so they're extremely versatile, but they have many key attributes that you'll need to know about before deciding which one to buy.

A portable monitor is the perfect option for adding a second display while you work on the move - if you work remotely, for instance, or if you hot-desk at the office. They can even add full-screen functionality to mobile devices like smartphones or tablets, and they're handy if you want a second display but don't have the room for a full-size monitor. The extra screen can dramatically improve your productivity and make your computing life easier, so it pays to get the right hardware.

First, consider the size of screen you need. You can find portable monitors that range in size from 11.6in and 13.3in right up to 15.6in and 17.3in. Portable panels generally mirror the size options you'll find on modern laptops, and you need to think about how and where you'll be using the display. You may have the space for something bigger than your notebook's screen, but you might need something smaller and more portable too.

Increased size will lead to increased weight and dimensions, too, so that's worth considering if you want something that's particularly portable.

The level of quality on offer from the display could be crucial. If you only plan to use the portable monitor for web-browsing, communication tools and running Office apps then you can afford to buy a cheaper display without great color or contrast performance. But if you want to run creative and color-sensitive tasks on your portable panel, you'll need to spend more for a display that can produce a broader range of accurate colors. If that ticks the box for you, then you'll need a pricier IPS panel or one of the brand-new OLED displays that are just beginning to appear.

Similarly, examine the display's resolution: a 1080p screen is fine for everyday work and mainstream creative tasks, but a 4K panel will always supply a crisper and more spacious experience. Also consider if you need a touchscreen or not.

Bear in mind which displays come with the best ergonomic stand options - the ability to adjust the panel's position and angle is a huge boon. Others can attach to the back of your laptop screen with magnets, so you'll only have to carry one device around. Also make sure that any potential portable panel has the right connections to fit your laptop, and make sure it's got a protective case.

What Black Friday portable monitor deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Electronics are some of the most in-demand products on Black Friday and beyond, and portable monitors are a fast-growing part of the industry. That means you should expect to see a huge array of portable monitor discounts at this crucial period of the year.

The trends from 2021 bode well for anyone who wants to buy a portable monitor. The Adobe Holiday Shopping Forecast found that 2021 Black Friday sales didn't quite match analyst expectations, so the firm predicts that retailers will offer great discounts to tempt customers back – indeed, Adobe expects prices to drop by 32% or even more on Black Friday.

Expect price reductions on a wide variety of portable monitors, too. Adobe predicts that electronics will form nearly a quarter of revenue across the sales season, so retailers will likely drop prices across loads of different displays.

The best new mainstream portable displays from big-name companies should all be available at reduced prices. You'll be able to save on more affordable products too, albeit with smaller reductions due to their lower original prices.

Indeed, the only portable monitors that won't have Black Friday discounts are likely to be any high-end and brand-new products from the bigger brands. We also don't expect big reductions on specialist displays for high-end creative work.