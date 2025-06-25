My top-rated portable monitor just got a big price cut - but you can save even more with these screens under $100 before the Prime Day sales even starts

I'm a massive fan of portable monitors, so I was very happy to see the price slashed on my top-rated display, with the Arzopa Z1RC down from $170 to $150 at Amazon.

In the UK, the Z1RC also receives a discount, from £200 down to £120 at Amazon.

There are a number of reasons why this display tops my best portable monitor round-up, including a broad 16in IPS panel and 2.5K resolution. You get a good amount here for your money - and even more thanks to this early Prime Day portable monitor deal.

But I'm seeing some even cheaper displays ahead of the summer sales, so I've selected more models you can get for under $100 / £100 right now.

Arzopa Z1RC 2.5K portable monitor: was $170 now $150 at Amazon Save $20 This is my top pick monitor for most people, thanks to its broad 16in screen, 2.5K resolution, an IPS display with over 100% sRGB. We were pretty impressed with the overall performance of this screen in our review, and it's the one I'd buy with my own hard-earned money if I needed a portable monitor.

Portable monitor deals under $100 in the US

HotYeah 16.1in 144Hz portable gaming monitor: was $130 now $90 at Amazon Save $40 As far as I can see, this is the cheapest portable monitor of this size and spec. The panel sits at 16.1in, and since it's designed for gaming, also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 106% sRGB for better color coverage. Resolution is 1080p, has HDR, although brightness is a pretty average 300 nits.

Arzopa S1 Table: was $110 now $68 at Amazon Save $42 If you want a portable monitor that has all the essentials, you'll be hard-pushed to find better at this price. The S1 Table from Arzopa has a 15.6in 1080p screen, support for USB-C, USB-A, and mini HDMI, HDR, and eye care technology. Also includes a cover that doubles as a stand.

Arzopa A1: was $105 now $67 at Amazon Save $38 with coupon This portable display is pretty similar to the S1 Table - the main differences that I can see is that while the S1 has a case/stand, this one has a built-in kickstand and is slightly lighter (1.6lb vs 1.7lb). Otherwise, specs are largely the same, with a 15.6in IPS display hitting 1080p resolution, with USB-C, USB-A, and mini HDMI ports. Remember to tick the coupon box to get the full discount.

Yxk 15.6in portable monitor: was $60 now $48 at Amazon Save $12 This is the cheapest portable monitor I've seen ahead of Prime Day, and it still packs in all the features most users will need from a lightweight screen. So, that means a 15.6in display, 1080p resolution, USB-C and mini HDMI ports, and a built-in kickstand.

Ingnok portable monitor with stand: was $82 now $66 at Amazon Save $16 This thin portable monitor caught my eye not just because it's well under $100, but because it also comes bundled with a pouch and bracket-style monitor stand. For some setups, that's going to be better than a standard kickstand. Otherwise, it's par for the course with its 15.6in 1080p display, two USB-C ports, and a mini HDMI port.

MNN 15.6in portable monitor: was $90 now $62 at Amazon Save $28 While not the actual cheapest, this is one of the lowest-priced portable screens I've seen ahead of Prime Day, with all the usual features you'd expect, like a 15.6in 1080p display and 60Hz refresh rate, making it good for work or streaming movies.

Portable monitor deals under £100 in the UK

Arzopa A1 portable monitor: was £120 now £76 at Amazon Save £44 Slim and lightweight, the A1 is a classic portable monitor, with a 15.6in IPS display, 1080p resolution, and a built-in kickstand. It's from one of my favourite budget monitor brands, and I like the dual USB-C and a mini HDMI ports for flexibility connecting to a range of devices.

Asus Zenscreen MB166C: was £179 now £95 at Amazon Save £84 Asus are another budget brand I like when it comes to screens, with this one ideal for business use or streaming movies. The display is 15.6in, with full HD resolution. I also like the inclusion of both USB-C and USB-A ports. The Zenscreen comes in loads of different versions and sizes, but this one is what I'd consider the 'essential' model.

Yodoit 15.6in portable monitor: was £70 now £60 at Amazon Save £10 This might be the cheapest 15.6in portable monitor I can see ahead of the Prime Day sales. As expected for the price, it hits 1080p resolution, and includes two USB-C ports and a mini HDMI - but it also has a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, which is always welcome. 14in and 17.3in models are also available, depending on your preferred use.

UPerfect 15.6in portable monitor: was £80 now £70 at Amazon Save £10 with voucher UPerfect is another budget brand that tends to perform well without breaking the bank. This model is particularly lightweight compared to many in the round up, weighing 0.6kg (1.4lb). Otherwise, it's exactly as you'd expect, with a 15.6in 1080p screen that unlike a lot of others, is VESA mountable. Remember to tich the voucher box to get the full discount.

MSI Pro MP161 E2 portable monitor: was £99 now £89 at Amazon Save £10 MSI are always worth a punt, with this business-focused portable monitor ticking all the essential boxes for users (yes, that means 15.6in at 1080p). Interestingly, this one is billed as having an "enhanced chassis", presumably making it more attractive to professionals on the go.