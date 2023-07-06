Amazon Prime Day portable monitor deals 2023: Screens from $80

Buying US products from the UK? ✅Go to Amazon.co.uk on a desktop PC or laptop

Sometimes one laptop screen just isn’t enough, especially if you’re in the middle of tricky work assignments or just want to maximize your productivity. And if you want to maximize value for money, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is full of brilliant portable monitor deals.

Portable monitors have risen in popularity over the past few years as small, slim screens have become easier and more affordable to manufacture. Now we’re at the point where high-quality products are available from dozens of companies with loads of different features.

Sometimes you’ll find affordable portable monitors that provide extra screen space for spreading out your work.

Other products have higher refresh rates for gaming on the move, or high-quality IPS panels for color-sensitive creative work. It’s even possible to play games on your portable monitor by outputting from a console or turn your smartphone into a productivity hub.

We’ve explored exactly what to bear in mind when buying a portable monitor on Prime Day 2023, and if you bookmark our page, you can check back for new deals as Prime Day 2023’s main event draws closer on July 11/12th.

You’ll find in-depth roundups of the best portable monitors you can buy in 2023 in our product hub, and our Prime Day landing page has links to deals in dozens of different product categories.

Portable monitors are a relatively recent addition to the computing scene, and we’re happy they’re here – they can turbo-charge productivity, mobile entertainment and more.

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE: Was $229 Now $209

Save $20 It’s not the biggest discount, but $209 is a steal for arguably the best portable display on the market. The 15.6in 1080p panel offers incredible IPS quality for image editing, it has a foldable case, works with USB-C and USB-A ports, and has a sleek and sturdy ultra-slim design that only weighs 1.5 lbs. This should be your first choice if you need a high-quality second screen.

Arzopa Laptop Portable Monitor IPS: Was $190 Now $96

Save $94 A huge $94 price drop is eye-catching enough, but the Arzopa display also offers a 1080p resolution, IPS quality and 178-degree viewing angles for easy, versatile usage. It works with USB-C and HDMI, so it can even be used with games consoles, and it comes with a magnetic smart cover so it won’t get damaged on the road.

Amazon Pre-Prime Day Portable Monitor deals

MNN Ultra-Slim 15.6in 1080p Laptop Monitor: Now $130

Mini-HDMI, USB-C and full-size USB ports make this one of the most versatile portable displays around when it comes to connectivity, especially when using the panel with games consoles. Its 1080p resolution and IPS internals mean plenty of pixels and reliable quality that’s a step above the sub-$100 portable displays, and the package comes with every cable you’ll need – not always a guarantee. It’s also available as a 13.3” screen.

ForHelp 15.6in Portable Monitor: Now $80

The cheapest portable monitor in this roundup weighs only 1.8lb, so it’s also one of the lightest. And because it comes with a magnetic smart case, it can slip into your bag and you don’t have to worry about breakages. A 1080p resolution and IPS tech mean images look decent, so this is a great choice if you want a second screen on a budget, and it’s also available in a 16” 2K design, albeit for $180.

Vilva Laptop Portable Monitor: Now $99

The Vilva is rarely this cheap, so at $99 it’s a great money-saving opportunity. The 1080p, 60Hz panel is ideal for second-screen duties and it’s got a mini-HDMI port so it works smoothly with games consoles. The sub-2lb weight also makes it easier to carry around in everyday life.

KYY Laptop Portable Monitor: Now $99

Save $20 with coupon Use that $20 coupon and the KYY only costs $79, and for that tiny outlay you get a screen with two USB-C ports and a Mini-HDMI port for easy device and console use. A carry case that transforms into a stand, a 0.3” thick body and two built-in stereo speakers make this portable display an entertainment powerhouse.

Arzopa S1 Table: Was $189 Now $157

Save $32 Panoramic surround sound, loads of connectivity and a robust metal enclosure help this portable display stand above more affordable rivals, and the 1080p resolution delivers plenty of extra space for productivity. Also consider Arzopa’s G1 Game, which has a 144Hz refresh rate for fast-paced esports.

ViewSonic VA1655 15.6in Portable IPS Monitor: Was $150 Now $140

Save $10 The VA1655 comes with a three-year warranty, which is a rarity in the portable monitor market, and the product itself offers rock-solid IPS quality and a 1080p resolution in a sleek aluminum design with a carry case and stand. The ViewSonic does nothing revolutionary, but it offers superb quality levels so it’s ideal if you want something more professional.

Magicraven 2.5k Portable Monitor: Now $150

Save $30 with coupon It’s a bit pricier than some, but the Magicraven has a huge 2520 x 1680 resolution and 16” diagonal – perfect if you need more screen space than the average 1080p display can provide. This panel still only weighs less than 2lb, it’s packed with ports, and if you use that coupon the price drops to a bargain-basement $120.

InnoView Laptop Portable Monitor: Now $200

Save $60 with coupon The 1080p resolution and IPS tech deliver the quality you need to tackle creative tasks on the move, and the InnoView is one of the only screens here with a kickstand, so you can prop it up without having to mess around with a case. Its USB-C ports are smartly positioned on each side of the display for easier connectivity, and it supports AMD FreeSync for smooth gaming.

Amazon Prime Day Portable Monitor deals: what to expect

Show more Our research has uncovered some interesting trends about the portable monitor market in the run-up to Prime Day. There are certainly deals available. Most discounts are relatively modest, with price drops ranging between $10 and $30, and many products make their discounts available via coupons rather than directly on Amazon. Still, that’s easy enough – tick the box and the price drop should appear at the checkout. We have also spotted rare, huge discounts on high-quality portable displays, like the $94 price reduction on the Arzopa screen highlighted below. Often, though, discounts have not been available in the days preceding Prime Day. That’s naturally disappointing, but the sheer level of competition in the portable monitor market means that prices will be competitive regardless. So while you may not see discounts on some products, you’ll still get a great price. If you want to make sure you’re getting the best prices, we recommend installing a browser extension like Keepa or using a website like CamelCamelCamel to check if your chosen product really is at a historically low price. If not, it’s worth looking elsewhere. As always, watch our for fake reviews, shop around to make sure you’re getting the best price, and see if products have free extras or store credit to entice you to make the purchase. And when buying displays, consider their features: does a screen have the connections to attach to your laptop, phone or console properly? Does it have the size and resolution required? Does it come with a case and stand, and does it have speakers? It’s also worth considering its dimensions and weight – you don’t want to be weighed down. And if you want loads of space for work or a higher refresh rate for gaming, you’ll need to seek out specialist products and potentially accept higher prices. That goes for smaller panels too, because miniaturization always costs, and you don’t want to buy a 15.6” display that will look awkward next to your 13.3” or 14” notebook.

Amazon Prime Day Portable Monitor deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day portable monitor deals You’ll always need a Prime subscription to take advantage of these deals. But don’t roll your eyes! If you don’t have one, Amazon offers thirty-day free trials of the service for anyone who hasn’t been a customer in the past twelve months. Sign up for one of those, get those all-important deals, and cancel the trial when you’re done.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.