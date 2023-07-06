Amazon Prime Day docking station deals 2023 : Laptop USB hubs from $21

Buying US products from the UK? ✅Go to Amazon.co.uk on a desktop PC or laptop

Laptops are amazing, of course, but they're not overburdened with physical connectivity – especially if you buy a slim and light model without space for USB ports, Ethernet connections and HDMI outputs.

Thankfully, a docking station can save the day by adding ports and connectivity to any laptop. And once that's done, you can attach more peripherals, displays and external storage devices to your notebook.

That's vital if you use your laptop as your main PC, especially if you use it for your day-to-day work too.

The products we've recommended here include loads of ports, card readers, display outputs and wired internet connections for notebooks that don't have Ethernet, and it's worth taking a gander at our best laptop docking stations 2023 guide if you'd like an in-depth look on the best options elsewhere in the market.

With Amazon Prime Day 2023 arriving on July 11th and 12th, there's no better time to invest in a new docking station – and because great deals pop up in the entire Prime Day period, we've already started collecting the best offers on laptop docking stations and USB hubs.

Bookmark this page to stay up-to-date with laptop dock and USB hub offers as we build towards the big day, and head to our Prime Day 2023 hub for more offers on more bits of tech.

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

Dell D3100 Ultra HD/4K Triple Display Docking Station: Was $170 Now $100

Save $70 $99 is quite a high price for a laptop docking station, but this unit enables you to run a triple-display setup from one notebook – a move that could make a huge difference to your productivity, especially because it includes support for one 4K screen. It also includes five USB ports and Gigabit Ethernet, and its big-brand status should ensure solid build quality and reliable support.

Baseus Laptop Docking Station: Was $70 Now $46

Save $24 This isn't a big-brand option, but that significant $24 price drop can be improved by 15% by adding a coupon. Opt for this docking station and you get two HDMI connections, several USB ports, a wired internet connection and SD and microSD card reader slots – fourteen ports in total. It's also got a USB-C to HDMI function that supports 120Hz refresh rates. It's affordable and it'll connect almost anything to anything else, so it's a great purchase, and Baseus already features on our Best Laptop Docking Station list, so the firm clearly has peripheral pedigree.

Amazon Pre-Prime Day Docking Station deals

Hiearcool USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro: Was $30 Now $21

Save $9 This is the cheapest product in the roundup and it still includes seven connections, including an HDMI port, several USB ports and two card readers. Its USB-C hub supports 100W power delivery, it has two high-speed USB 3 ports and it slips into a pocket. It has fewer features than other pricier products, but this is a rock-solid and affordable unit.

Anker 341 USB-C Hub: Now $35

Anker are peripheral experts, so it's no surprise that this device has an Amazon score of 4.6 from over 23,000 ratings – it's clearly a good bit of it. That $35 price drops further with a 10% coupon, and its seven connections cover 4K displays, USB-C, microSD and SD cards and support for every major laptop manufacturer. An excellent all-rounder.

Falwedi USB-C 14-in-1 Multiport Adapter: Now $67

This 14-in-1 unit matches the Baseaus device in its ability to connect almost anything to almost anything else, including 4K displays, memory cards, many different kinds of USB ports and even D-SUB for connecting older devices and screens. It'll run triple displays, it has 100W power delivery and fast USB-C charging, and it only falls behind the Baseus because that unit is a bit cheaper.

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock: Was $450 Now $400

Save $50 The TS4's $400 price marks it out from everything else here, but this beast has two Thunderbolt 4 connections, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, SD and microSD card readers, DisplayPort and several super-fast USB ports. It's got eighteen ports in all and adds lashings of functionality to any Windows or Apple PC or laptop. It's pricey and it requires a mains connection, but it's great for any professional who needs maximum connectivity and minimum fuss – and doesn't mind paying for it.

Mkighub 7-in-1 USB Hub: Now $34

At the other end of the scale is this affordable 7-in-1 unit, which supports 4K displays, fast USB connectivity and 100W USB-C power delivery. Unusually it's got four full-size USB ports, and it only weighs three ounces so you'll barely notice it in your bag. As an added bonus, it's also available with a 20% discount coupon.

Belkin Multiport Docking Station: Now $48

If you want a 7-in-1 device from a more familiar brand then the $48 Belkin delivers card readers, a 4K-capable HDMI port and loads of USB connectivity in a small package. Its USB-C port offers 85W of power delivery, it runs 4K screens at 30Hz and is a reliable choice for everyday connectivity expansion.

Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station: Was $155 Now $119

Save $36 This standing station is not particularly portable, but it's got six USB ports, DVI and HDMI outputs and wired internet – and that $36 discount can be increased with a 10% discount. If you're a home worker who needs more connectivity, this is a reliable choice – and its two-year warranty lends peace of mind, too.

Lenovo ThinkPad 40AY0090 Universal USB-C Dock: Now $158

The Lenovo unit keeps an eye on security thanks to automatic firmware update installation, and it has four USB ports, DisplayPort and HDMI connections and several other ports. It looks the part, which is no surprise considering it's a ThinkPad product, and it's well-suited to professional environments.

Amazon Prime Day docking station deals: what to expect

Show more Our pre–Prime Day research on the docking station business has revealed a volatile and unpredictable market where big brands compete against underdog newcomers. It also means that pricing jumps up and down frequently. Take our favorite Dell D3100, for instance, which has risen, fallen and then risen again in price over the last few months. Our other editorial pick, the Baseus, has jumped all over the place recently – right now it's historically quite expensive if it wasn't for its 15% coupon, but a while back it dropped to less than $40. It's a common pattern. The affordable Hiearcool has recently seen its price vary by around 20%, and the Anker, Mkighub and Plugable desktop dock have all proved similarly volatile. And right now – before Prime Day has truly landed – five of the ten products we've covered do not have deals available. If you read this and worry that you won't find many deals as Prime Day approaches, don't worry. More affordable and volatile products like this often receive discounts on Prime Day itself, even if price drops can't be seen in the weeks beforehand. Four of the ten products we've featured can also be reduced further with coupons. Our advice? Check for coupons and wait for Prime Day itself. We also recommend installing a browser extension like Keepa or using a website like CamelCamelCamel to check if your chosen product really is at a historically low price. If not, it's worth looking elsewhere, because many other retailers also offer discounts at the same time as Prime Day. Get beyond the price drops and it's time to evaluate the products themselves. Before committing to a docking station or USB hub, pay close attention to what connections you need – and what connections each dock has available. Different products have varying speeds and abilities across their USB ports, others have faster SD card slots, and some will handle higher-resolution displays at faster refresh rates, while some more affordable products can only run displays at a sluggish 30Hz. You'll want to pay keen attention here, because docking station product pages tend to be littered with jargon and specifications, and you don't want to spend money on a product that's not fit for purpose. If you're unsure, we recommend delving into the product details, heading to official websites and exploring Amazon's Q&A sections, where eager customers have probably already asked the manufacturers to clarify your queries.

Amazon Prime Day Docking Station deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day docking station deals? You'll always need an Amazon Prime description to take advantage of the best Prime Day discounts, but if you're not a subscriber it's never been easier – if you haven't signed up within the past year, you can get a free thirty-day trial. Grab that, save money and cancel it afterwards and you'll be good to go.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.