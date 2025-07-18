Antivirus vs Firewall: which is right for me?

Ensuring that your network and your computer are safe from cybercriminals is of paramount importance. To do this, the two most often used tools are the best antivirus software and a firewall.

While they work great in combination, both have different roles and functionalities, often leading users to ponder which one is more important or whether both are needed. There are numerous technical definitions for both terms, but in a nutshell, a firewall represents a software and hardware-based system that tracks incoming and outgoing network activity on a machine.

Conversely, an antivirus is a software product that removes threats from our system or recovers it from viruses.

Looking for even more protection? Grab the best VPN

We've rounded up the best password managers

See why we rate Bitdefender so highly in our testing

What is a firewall?

Think of a firewall as a security barrier that stands between your computer (or network) and the wide expanses of the internet. It keeps an eye on all incoming and outgoing traffic, blocks unwanted traffic, as well as malicious attacks.

Average users usually see a firewall in the form of a software program, however, there are hardware-based firewalls, which are more often seen in corporate surroundings and less among average home users.

Firewalls operate on a set of rules that help them determine which packets (traffic) are allowed to pass through and which will be blocked. Here is a quick list of features you should look for in a good firewall:

Packet filtering - Traffic is filtered based on IP addresses, protocols, and ports Intrusion prevention system (IPS) - Offers real-time protection Deep packet inspection (DPI) - Each packet is analyzed for potential threats VPN support URL filtering Ease of use Cloud integration Reputation

Firewall: the types of firewall

There are numerous types of firewalls, all used to protect networks. While for most users, a software firewall is usually enough, there are more complex variants that are usually found in enterprises or small businesses that need higher levels of protection.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Packet filtering - each packet (in and out) is checked against a predetermined set of rules; if a packet meets the rules, it is allowed to pass through, otherwise it is blocked Stateful - all connections that pass through it are logged Application-level gateway - an intermediary between a client and a server, inspecting traffic based on application-specific rules Hardware - a physical device installed between a network and the internet Software - installed on the user’s machine, the most common form of firewall, used both in the home and business

Firewall: Limitations

Firewalls are not perfect solutions and can only do a few things, so here is a quick list of their limitations:

Cannot prevent internal attacks

Cannot identify authorized attacks

Can slow down a system significantly if not optimized properly

Cannot defend a system if you download a virus

What is antivirus?

Antivirus is a software solution that focuses on preventing malicious software (malware) from being executed on your PC.

When talking about what an antivirus protects against, you will usually hear these terms: viruses, worms, trojans, ransomware, and spyware. An antivirus usually detects viruses via scans, either real-time ones or ones triggered by the user.

When detected, viruses are either deleted or quarantined. Real-time protection ensures that threats are quarantined before they can do any real damage.

Here is a quick list of features you should look for in a good antivirus:

Strong threat detection validated by independent testing labs Real-time protection Performance - doesn’t slow down your PC and has minimal effect on your laptop battery duration Constant updates Ease of use Reputation Packaged features - newer variants come packaged with a VPN, password managers, etc.

Antivirus: Types of antivirus

Similar to firewalls, there are different types of antivirus’ as well. While most users just one an antivirus installed on their PC to stay protected, it is important to distinguish which types are out there, to be able to choose the best one for your needs.

Malware signature - the antivirus compares patterns in programs that match those in malware; if found, programs are flagged and quarantined Heuristic - monitors unusual behavior in apps, and if noticed, the apps are scanned for malware Monitoring - the system is monitored for malware, any change in file size, or unusual file creation triggers the removal of potentially infected files Machine learning (ML) - a newer type of antivirus, using AI to learn patterns used by malware and virus programs

Antivirus: Limitation

Like firewalls, antivirus solutions are not perfect, no matter how reputable or advertised it is. Here is a quick list of its limitations:

Antivirus cannot be run on read-only files

Supports only the Common Interface File System (CIFS)

No new virus or malware will be spotted unless updated

Files that are being read and written simultaneously cannot be protected by an antivirus software

Note that cybercriminals are constantly developing new malware and viruses.

Cybersecurity experts are trying to keep up, so there are times when new viruses are causing havoc and no new virus definitions are available, so you need to rely on common sense and other methods of staying safe.

Antivirus vs firewall: how do they differ?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Firewall Antivirus Row 1 - Cell 0 Can be implemented as both a software and hardware solution Implemented as a software-only solution Row 2 - Cell 0 Firewall deals with external threats Antivirus deals with external and internal threats Row 3 - Cell 0 Firewalls allow for counterattacks (IP spoofing, routing attacks, etc.) There are no counterattacks via an antivirus (not counting virus removal) Row 4 - Cell 0 Firewalls monitor and filter Antivirus scans files and software Row 5 - Cell 0 Firewalls check incoming packets for threats Antivirus checks threats from software and executables Row 6 - Cell 0 Firewalls, in theory, protect you from any type of threat Antivirus protects you from viruses Row 7 - Cell 0 A firewall's source code is more complex compared to an antivirus An antivirus's source code is more complex compared to a firewall's

In essence, the differences between the two focus on three main areas:

Focus - antivirus focuses on internal threats (virus, malware); firewall focuses on external threats through traffic management

Location - an antivirus is installed locally on a PC; a firewall can be installed on a PC or at the network level

Method - an antivirus scans for malicious code; a firewall creates a barrier to block access

Firewall vs antivirus: Similarities

While there are differences between the two, due to constant evolution of both of these tools, they’re increasingly becoming similar since companies now bundle their antivirus solutions with a firewall, VPN, password manager, etc. Here is a quick list of the similarities between the two:

Goal - both have the goal of protecting you from threats, filtering malicious agents, and protecting data

Adaptation - firewalls can be adapted via the help of rules, while antiviruses can be customized with the help of lists, alerts, and scheduled activity

Cloud native - with the recent evolution of both tools, we can safely say that both are equally cloud native

Integral - they work well together, and both are considered essential tools for a proper cybersecurity strategy

Example: Windows Defender Antivirus

A larger portion of users are on Windows machines, and by default, they get a firewall and virus protection included in their OS called Windows Defender Antivirus (WDA). Since it's “free” and comes included, they may rightfully ask if WDA is enough to stay protected in 2025. If you’re a more advanced user who can spot phishing sites and emails easily, then we would say, yes, WDA is more than enough for your needs.

Independent antivirus testing laboratories gave WDA the highest grades across all of their tests that focus on protection, performance, and usability. The tests used over 11,000 malware files, and WDA flagged each one correctly, and overall did not throw out any false positives. European Institute for Computer Antivirus Research (EICAR) also tested WDA and gave it a 2 out of 3, failing it in the area of phishing protection.

(Image credit: Future / Sead Fadilpašić)

WDA also comes with a built-in firewall, which is among the better options that you have on Windows machines. From the Firewall & network protection page, you can perform simple actions pertaining to your built-in firewall, but you can also access the advanced firewall configuration settings.

It comes well-adjusted out of the box, and in conjunction with the SmartScreen filter, it will prevent you from venturing too far into the dangerous waters of the internet. If you understand exploit prevention technologies that are abbreviated under CFG, DEP, and ASLR, you can configure them under the advanced settings; if you don’t know what these mean, then we would recommend leaving everything at default and not touching anything.

Finally, WDA comes with parental controls, and if you pay for a Microsoft 365 subscription, you get access to additional security features from Microsoft. It’s by no means perfect, but for the average user, it offers a great starting point.

Firewall vs antivirus: Do I need both?

The answer to this question will, first of all, depend on the machine you’re using. If you’re on a Mac, the answer would be no; if you’re running a Linux machine, the answer is a bit more complicated. Finally, if you’re on Windows, then the answer is probably yes.

As you can see from the short overview of WDA, even Microsoft thinks you need both, as it comes built into the Windows OS itself.

We would recommend getting a robust antivirus solution to complement WDA’s firewall component, as for most users, the firewall from Microsoft is good enough to keep most, if not all, threats at bay.

If you’re considering what to get for a small or medium-sized business, then a recommendation would go more towards a bundled solution from one of the premium providers in the market. Such bundled solutions usually come with both antivirus and firewall, but also add a VPN, a password manager, and much more.

Firewall vs antivirus: Best practices

Considering that most users could fall under the umbrella term of “average users”, fine-tuning your firewall and antivirus settings can help you stay protected in more challenging situations. Here is a quick list of what you should do to keep your system running smoothly.

Firewall best practices:

Default settings - if you’re relying on WDA, leave everything at default; it's a great starting point

Update - regularly update your system

Sift through the logs - watch for any suspicious activity

Advanced settings - block specific traffic (advertising, malicious links, etc.), but be cautious since adding your own rules can break features

Antivirus best practices:

Update - keep your antivirus software updated at all times, new threats are emerging by the hour, so never turn off automatic updates for your antivirus

Regular scans - run or schedule regular scans to ensure no malware is residing on your system

Be mindful - watch your actions, check links, and don’t open suspicious emails

To all of these, we would also add that you should use strong passwords that will be unique for all of your accounts. Education about safe computing practices and potential threats is always welcome, and if you’re worried or using your home PC for gig work, a hybrid approach of software and hardware firewalls should be considered to stay on the safe side.

Firewall vs antivirus: Conclusion

Whether a firewall or an antivirus is right for you is typically no longer a decision that needs to be pondered, mostly because they have distinct roles.

Firewalls act as barriers, shielding networks from external threats. They check data, enforce rules, and prevent access. On the other hand, an antivirus detects and removes malicious content from a system. It is worth also noting that firewalls have now evolved to a stage (next generation firewalls) where they often have antivirus functionalities. Though this does not mean that it replaces dedicated antivirus functionality.

Ideally, you would use both for a layered approach, but the notion of choosing between the two is becoming less plausible due to the complementary nature of security architecture and modern offerings targeting the security niche.

So, which is right for you? Both would be the answer, since they serve different functions.

If you’re on a Windows machine, you can save some money by using WDA and layering a free or paid antivirus that fits your budget and needs.

For a more comprehensive approach, layering a hardware firewall and a bundled antivirus premium offering would ensure you stay safe while performing almost any activity on your computer.