The Pixel Watch 3 is in line for an upgrade

The Pixel Watch 4 is due to make its debut on August 20

It's apparently going to be more repairable than the Pixel Watch 3

Two new emergency features are also now rumored

We've got another Made By Google event fast approaching on Wednesday, August 20, where we should get the grand unveiling of the Pixel Watch 4 – and some fresh leaks have now given us a better idea of what's on the way with this wearable.

According to information obtained by Android Headlines, the smartwatch is going to be much more repairable: it "can actually be taken apart and serviced when needed", the report says, unlike the Google Pixel Watch 3, which launched last year.

This isn't a complete surprise, because a Google executive went on the record back in September saying that improved repairability was something the company was "thinking through" when it came to the Pixel Watch series and other Google products.

If this is something that we see happen this year, it would certainly be welcome and could save you from having to pay out for a whole new smartwatch. It's also been an issue that we've had with the Pixel Watch for several years now.

Plus more emergency features

We're expecting the Pixel Watch 4 to come in two sizes (Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

Android Headlines is also predicting a couple of emergency features that are apparently heading to the Pixel Watch 4, building on top of existing features such as Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection.

Added to that list we're going to get Breathing Emergencies, it seems. This will alert you when the Pixel Watch 4 detects that your oxygen levels are low, via the SpO2 sensor – so you can go and get yourself checked out if you need to.

Then there's Emergency Satellite Communications, which we're assuming would be an extension of the feature on the latest Pixel phones. It means you'd be able to contact the emergency services, even if you don't have any cell or Wi-Fi signal.

We don't get too much in the way of detail in this leak, but these are upgrades to look out for at the big show next month. TechRadar will of course be covering all the news live, and the product unveilings should also include the Google Pixel 10 series.