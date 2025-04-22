The Google Pixel Watch just got a software update you need to fix your step count

Google has just released a software update for the Pixel Watch

It fixes an issue with over-inflated step counts

It's also an important upgrade for people on last year's releases

Google has just released a second April 2025 Google Pixel Watch software update, which includes a vital step count algorithm fix to correct previously over-inflated step counts.

Google announced the update on its support site. It says it has started rolling out and will be pushed to devices in phases over the next few weeks. As always, when you get the update depends on your carrier and device, but you should get a notification to tell you when the download is ready.

Since the March and first April software updates, Google says that some users have reported receiving step counts that were higher than expected. Google changed the step count algorithm in March, but has since reverted to the original algorithm for all users.

Google also confirms that the update is far more significant for anyone on last year's Pixel Watch software. Wear OS 5.1 brings users in the US the Loss of Pulse Detection feature, which can alert emergency services and bystanders if your heart stops beating. However, you'll need the best Android smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch 3, to take advantage of this feature.

If you're still on the November release, other upgrades include new Menstrual Health support, Media Controls upgrades, and an expansion of Auto Bed-Time Mode on the Pixel Watch 2. The step count upgrade is of course, absent.

Sadly, this isn't the Pixel Watch Gemini upgrade we've been waiting for. While that did show up briefly on devices in recent weeks, Google may be reserving the AI rollout to its wearables line for the unveiling of the Pixel Watch 4, which we can probably expect later this year.

Gemini will replace Google Assistant as an AI-powered on-wrist assistant. While that's good news for Pixel Watch fans, Fitbit owners will be left out in the cold, with Google confirming it will end Google Assistant support on Fitbit with no Gemini replacement in sight, a change that has already started to take effect.

