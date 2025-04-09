Download Google's latest Pixel Watch update now to solve notification lag and crashing issues
Grab the hotfix now
- Google's March Wear OS update has been causing Pixel Watch problems
- Users have reported notification lag, crashing, and more
- An April hotfix has rolled out that appears to solve those issues
Google appears to have rolled out an April hotfix for the delayed-notifications, crashing, and performance issues caused by the Google Pixel Watch Wear OS 5.1 update that rolled out in March.
Redditors in the r/Pixelwatch subreddit noted the rollout on April 8. We've reached out to Google to confirm whether or not this specifically fixes the aforementioned issues, and while the company has yet to respond, the early signs are promising.
In March Google told TechRadar: "We’re aware of an issue affecting a very small number of Pixel Watch users, where they are experiencing delayed notifications on their device after taking the March update."
Google confirmed that it was investigating and said it would share more details when a fix was ready. While those details have yet to be shared, users are reporting that many of the issues appear to be solved.
Wear OS 5.1 fixed
"I've been testing it for around 2 hours and so far so good regarding the notification lag," one Redditor stated. Another said the update had "Fixed my issues with editing the watchface in the phone app. It was crashing and lagging. Back to smooth again."
Users are downloading the fix on all three Pixel Watch models, including the original, the Pixel Watch 2, and Google's best Android smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3.
One issue that went unreported when the first update rolled out last month was battery drain. However, in the wake of the hotfix, a few users have reported the issue, hoping it'll be fixed.
"I completed the update, and now everything is working," another reported users.
You should be able to download the latest Wear OS 5.1 hotfix from Settings > System > System updates, tapping multiple times to trigger the download.
