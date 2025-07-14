Iran is searching for major cloud providers to help rebuild its tech infrastructure

Iran's Information Technology Organization is seeking new cloud computing providers

Bidders will be evaluated, graded and then tanked for suitability

Other regions are also modernizing tech stacks

The Iranian government is apparently seeking cloud computing suppliers as it bids to rebuild its tech stack.

The nation has announced plans to evaluate, grade and rank cloud providers to determine which would be the best suit for hosting key government services, with plans to form a panel of at least three qualified cloud operators deemed fit for purpose.

The Information Technology Organization of Iran (ITOI) is now set to assess potential cloud providers based on three different standards – ISO 27017 (cloud security controls), ISO 27018 (protection of personally identifiable information), and NIST SP 900-145, which relates to US cloud computing definition.

Iran is welcoming bids for its next big cloud provider

Iran's adoption of NIST standards might be surprising given the country's ongoing tensions with the US, but its recognition of these well-regarded standards is good news for the security of citizens' data.

ITOI is now inviting providers offering IaaS, PaaS or SaaS, as well as private, public, hybrid or community cloud models.

Services like security, monitoring, support and cloud migration are also being welcomed under the new scheme, with successful candidates to be awarded a cloud service rating certificate, ultimately leading them to be listed as authorized providers that could be in for a chance of major Iranian government contracts.

However, the process might not be so simple for the Iran – many countries have made it illegal to do business with Iran, or have imposed major restrictions.

Nevertheless, Iran's efforts to modernize its tech stack reflects an ongoing trend across the world, with many other regions looking to diversify. European countries are beginning to seek local or open-source alternatives to the likes of Microsoft, while the US government continues to drive forward a scheme designed to save considerable cash on IT contracts via centralized, mass purchasing.

