Google Cloud and UK Government reveal major push to end "ball and chain" legacy tech

Google Cloud has announced a major partnership with the UK Government which will help the country rid itself of aging technology systems.

Announced at the company's Google Cloud Summit London, the agreement will look to help the UK Government update a host of legacy tech, some of which is decades old, to unlock up to $45 billion in efficiency savings.

The partnership will look to modernize commonly-used services from the NHS, along with local council tools, covering everything from bin collection to tax returns.

So long "ball and chain"

Speaking at the Summit, Technology Secretary Peter Kyle noted the deal will look to provide a major upgrade across public sector services in the UK, where more than one in four systems are estimated to run on legacy tech. This jumps to as high as 70% in some police forces and NHS trusts, sometimes on contracts signed decades ago.

He noted how in some areas, the technology being used is decades-old, leaving these organizations at risk of cyberattack or outages, and meaning workers lack the efficiency and productivity gains offered by newer tech.

Google Cloud hopes its assistance will help Government bodies ditch these "ball and chain" tech contracts, where providers have often made it too difficult to transfer data to modern systems, with some companies hiking the prices while the taxpayer is locked into contracts.

"With more hands-on support, I can't wait to see what our two teams deliver together," Kyle added.

Looking forward, Google Cloud will also help the UK Government explore the usage of technology such as quantum computing within the public sector, as well as investigating the development of a single platform to monitor and keep the public sector safe from the latest cybersecurity threats.

“Google Cloud is proud to be a strategic partner of the UK Government as they embark on this ambitious digital transformation," noted Tara Brady, President, Google Cloud EMEA.

"As the country evolves, the flexibility of Google Cloud will help the government lead the AI era."

Google Cloud will also be helping to boost workers within the UK Government, with a new training programme seeing 100,000 civil servants get extra help with AI and other new technology by 2030.

Elsewhere, Google Cloud is running a 12 week equity-free accelerator program for Seed to Series AI startups based in the UK, in partnership with Tech London Advocates.

This follows benefits announced earlier this year as part of the “Gemini for UK” initiative, with Google Cloud providing up to £280,000 in cloud credits for eligible UK-based AI startups.

The company sys that since 2023, over 60% of genAI UK startups are Google Cloud customers, and it is looking to help some of these firms even further, securing spaces for four top UK AI startups on the Europe-wide Google for Startups accelerator, who will be joining 15 top AI startups across Europe to get Google expertise to accelerate growth.