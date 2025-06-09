Nvidia wants to help turn the UK into an AI powerhouse - here's how

Nvidia and UK government announce new AI ties

Jensen Huang joins UK PM Keir Starmer on stage at London Tech Week 2025

New projects include AI for financial firms, and skills training

Nvidia has announced new partnerships with the UK government and financial regulators to expand the use of AI tools.

The company has revealed new collaborations with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on using AI in workflows.

Nvidia says the move, which also includes the establishment of the ‘U.K. Sovereign AI Industry Forum’ to accelerate the country's AI ecosystem, looks to further its ambition for Britain to be an “AI maker, not an AI taker.”

UK AI and Nvidia

The news was announced by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at London Tech Week 2025, where he joined UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Minister for Investment Poppy Gustafsson on stage.

Starmer and Huang both agreed the UK need to 'lean in' to AI, arguing it will make the country more secure, with cybersecurity protections and economic growth.

To support this, a new UK Nvidia AI Technology Center will look to offer "hands-on" training in AI, data science and accelerated computing, focusing on foundation model builders, embodied AI, materials science and earth systems modeling.

A new AI-powered digital sandbox powered by Nvidia and the FAC will offer financial services firms a "digital testing environment", allowing them the chance to try out new AI initatives and services.

And the company will be working with DSIT to give UK universities access to AI tools, 6G research platforms and training resources to help boost research and development on AI-native wireless networks.

“We have big plans when it comes to developing the next wave of AI innovations here in the U.K. — not only so we can deliver the economic growth needed for our Plan for Change, but maintain our position as a global leader,” UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle added.

“Central to that is making sure we have the infrastructure to power AI, so I welcome NVIDIA setting up the U.K. Sovereign AI Industry Forum — bringing together leading British businesses to develop and deploy this across the U.K. so we can drive growth and opportunity.”