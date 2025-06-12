Nvidia expands AI infrastructure reach in major push across Europe

Tens of thousands of Nvidia chips will be deployed across many European countries

Nvidia is partnering with key telecom firms across the continent

AI centers will further research and offer training opportunities

Nvidia has announced significant new plans to support European customers as the region looks to bolster sovereignty requirements amid ongoing global trade concern

The chipmaker has revealed France, Italy, Spain and the UK are all deploying Nvidia Blackwell systems to build their own sovereign AI infrastructure, and it has also pledged to build an AI factory in Germany for industrial manufacturing applications, together with further AI technology centers in Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, the UK and Finland.

Nvidia's expansion across Europe comes amid partnerships with a number of European firms, including Mistral AI, Orange, Swisscom, Telefónica and Telenor.

Nvidia European expansion

Though confirmed in an Nvidia press release, many of the infrastructure expansions rely on local partnerships.

Mistral AI will deploy 18,000 Grace Blackwell systems in France, Nebius and Nscale will roll out 14,000 Blackwell GPUs via new data centers in the UK, Germany will launch the world's first industrial AI cloud with 10,000 Blackwell GPUs and Italy is to develop the "Large Colosseum" reasoning model on Grace Blackwell Superchips.

Further partnerships with European telecommunication companies will see Orange, Fastweb, Telenor, Swisscom and Telefónica launch their own AI models and tools.

"Every industrial revolution begins with infrastructure. AI is the essential infrastructure of our time, just as electricity and the internet once were," CEO Jensen Huang explained.

UK Tech Secretary Peter Kyle expanded on Huang's notion: "Just as coal and electricity once defined our past, AI is defining our future."

A series of AI centers are also to be established across many European countries, including Germany, Sweden, Italy, Spain, the UK and Finland, with the aim of accelerating AI research and offering local upskilling options.

"With bold leadership from Europe’s governments and industries, AI will drive transformative innovation and prosperity for generations to come," Huang added.

The news follows Huang's recent appearance at London Tech Week 2025, where he joined UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on stage to announce new expansions in the country, and hail the impact of AI investment.