Apple TV+ just dropped a teaser for Pluribus, the show from the creator of Breaking Bad, and we're left with many questions

Pluribus premieres on Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025, and is from the creator of Breaking Bad

A short, several-second teaser was shared after a multi-day countdown

The show will star Rhea Seehorn

We finally know the name of the forthcoming Apple TV+ show from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan: Pluribus will arrive on November 7, 2025.

We still don't know much, and the streaming service didn't drop a full trailer, but rather a short teaser that certainly leaves us with more questions.

Furthermore, although we know that the series will star Rhea Seehorn from Better Call Saul, the actress is not featured in this teaser clip.

Pluribus — Date Announcement | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Instead, the trailer opens with a wide shot of what appears to be a prison with a guard standing in the frame. We then zoom in for an up-close look at the guard licking doughnuts and then placing them in a box.

Going back to the original teaser shared earlier this week, which featured the tagline 'Happiness is contagious' accompanied by a Petri dish containing a smiley face, we see a sign that reads 'Help Yourself' with the same smiley face.

And that's all we're left with before the name of the show, ashes, and a premiere date of November 7. We will likely learn more about this science-fiction drama in the months ahead, including a full cast announcement and a more formal trailer.

This ties back to the activation we stopped by at San Diego Comic Con 2025 yesterday, July 24, 2025, where they asked us what made us happy and handed us a doughnut. It tasted fine, so we're assuming this guard didn't touch it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Let us know what you think down below in the comments about the first look at Pluribus.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)