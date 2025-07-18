Apple TV+ has just released the first trailer for Platonic season 2

It stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, with Luke Macfarlane, Carla Gallo, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Milo Manheim joining as newcomers

The first two episodes are released on August 6, 2025

Buckle up, comedy fans! The hit Apple TV+ show Platonic season 2 is almost here, dropping its first two episodes on August 6. Starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as best friends Will and Sylvia, we can expect a 10-episode run to take us all the way to the beginning of October. That’s a lot of laughs waiting for us over the next few months, and the new trailer is no exception.

The show follows the pair as they contend with midlife hurdles, whether that be at work or at weddings – they’re partners in crises. As Apple TV+ puts it: “The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock – but sometimes rocks break things.” We’ve got some new stars joining the roster this time too, with Luke Macfarlane, Carla Gallo Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Milo Manheim all adding their weight in gold to new episodes.



We all know Apple TV+ is one of the best streaming services around for original content, and the Platonic season 2 trailer proves that the studio can up the stakes of what we saw the first time around in 2023. All I need is a pair of novelty sunglasses and a Hawaiian shirt, and I’m ready to watch new episodes of the hit comedy when they drop.

Don’t get it twisted – Will and Sylvia are still very much besties as far as the Platonic season 2 trailer is concerned. However, it also hints that their friendship could be hitting the rocks sooner than we might like. "Will and I always get screwy when he's in a couple," Sylvia tells husband Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) in the clip. "I don't wanna lose him again. If I were to replace him now, it would take 25 years for me and this new friend to catch up to where Will and I are and by then I'm practically dead and who cares?"

But before we can even worry about getting that far, there’s a whole host of chaos coming our way. A greased up McFarlane is seen flexing his muscles in a white tank top while trying to get Will in shape (frankly, this is enough of a reason to tune in by itself), Sylvia throwing some shapes on a party dancefloor in a way reminiscent of Byrne’s Bridesmaids days, and an epic golfing accident turned into a buggy getaway mission, sporting a bleeding eye. The just over two minute trailer has enough twists that it will give you whiplash.

With such an enjoyable balance between flat-out comedy and relatability, everyone should be excited about having new episodes to binge. Rogan and Byrne’s chemistry is second to none, the writing is well-rounded and self-assured (though we were reminded of this recently by Rogen’s other TV show, The Studio) and as an ensemble, the performances are off the hook. We more than deserve a laugh this summer (for those of us in the northern hemisphere at least), so thank you, Will and Sylvia, for coming to our rescue.

