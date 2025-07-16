What is the release date and launch time for Foundation season 3 episode 2 on Apple TV+?

Viewers will be reunited with Hari Seldon in Foundation season 3's next episode

Foundation season 3 is up and running on Apple TV+. And, if you enjoyed its premiere, you'll want to know when episode 2 will debut on one of the world's best streaming services.

Below, I'll offer my thoughts on the most plausible time that Foundation's next episode will be released. I'll also tell you what date it'll launch on and provide more details on when subsequent entries will air. So, what are you waiting for? Hop to it!

When will Foundation season 3 episode 2 come out on Apple TV+?

Ebling Mis is one of many new characters you'll meet from here on out in Foundation season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Foundation season 3's next entry will arrive on Friday, July 18.

Well, in most nations, anyway. As I explained in my Foundation season 3 episode 1 release date article, Apple has a tendency to release new episodes of its TV Originals a day earlier in the US. So, those of you who live there should be able to stream it on Thursday, July 17.

As for the time that one of the best Apple TV+ shows' next installment will arrive, that depends on which country you reside in.

Apple rarely discloses when new episodes will air on its streaming service ahead of time, so it's difficult to determine when they will. However, based on season 3 episode 1's launch time and when new entries of other Apple TV Originals have launched, we can hazard a guess about when season 3's next entry will debut.

Read on to see when I expect episode 2 to be released (NB: if your country isn't listed below, use 12am ET to work out when you can stream it):

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

US – Thursday, July 17 at 9pm PT / Friday, July 18 at 12am ET

– Thursday, July 17 at 9pm PT / Friday, July 18 at 12am ET Canada – Thursday, July 17 at 9pm PT / Friday, July 18 at 12am ET

– Thursday, July 17 at 9pm PT / Friday, July 18 at 12am ET UK – Friday, July 18 at 5am BST

– Friday, July 18 at 5am BST India – Friday, July 18 at 9:30am IST

– Friday, July 18 at 9:30am IST Singapore – Friday, July 18 at 12pm SGT

– Friday, July 18 at 12pm SGT Australia – Friday, July 18 at 2pm AEST

– Friday, July 18 at 2pm AEST New Zealand – Friday, July 18 at 4pm NZST

When will new episodes of Foundation season 3 launch on Apple TV+?

Gaal Dornick also returns in Foundation season 3's second installment (Image credit: Apple TV+)

New installments of Foundation's third season will launch on Apple TV+ every Friday. To learn more about eh s, check out the list below:

Foundation season 3 episode 1 – out now

– out now Foundation season 3 episode 2 – Friday, July 18

– Friday, July 18 Foundation season 3 episode 3 – Friday, July 25

– Friday, July 25 Foundation season 3 episode 4 – Friday, August 1

– Friday, August 1 Foundation season 3 episode 5 – Friday, August 8

– Friday, August 8 Foundation season 3 episode 6 – Friday, August 15

– Friday, August 15 Foundation season 3 episode 7 – Friday, August 22

– Friday, August 22 Foundation season 3 episode 8 – Friday, August 29

– Friday, August 29 Foundation season 3 episode 9 – Friday, September 5

– Friday, September 5 Foundation season 3 episode 10 – Friday, September 12

For more coverage on the sci-fi epic, check out my Foundation season 3 review. Then, read on for articles based around my exclusive chats with the series' cast.