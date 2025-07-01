- The cast of Foundation have offered their thoughts on season 4 rumors
- A February 2025 report claimed another installment had been secretly greenlit
- Apple hasn't confirmed if its highly-rated space opera series will return
The cast of Foundation have responded to rumors that the Apple TV Original has been renewed for a fourth season.
Earlier this year, Deadline claimed Apple had secretly greenlit Foundation season 4 and that Ian Goldberg, who helmed seasons 4 to 8 of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, had been hired as its new showrunner. Goldberg will reportedly replace the show's co-creator David S Goyer, who is believed to have stepped back as Foundation's showrunner in February 2024.
However, speaking to TechRadar ahead of Foundation season 3's release on July 11, Jared Harris and Lou Llobell admitted they had no idea if the sci-fi epic would be back for another season. Llobell, though, added she was "hopeful" that the Apple TV+ series would not return for season 4, but also complete the eight-season plan that was initially conceived by Goyer.
"I probably know less than you because you're scouring the trades every day," Harris replied when I asked him about that season 4 renewal rumor, "You know more about it than I do. I'm just an actor told everything. We're the last people to find out what's going on!"
"If that's true, I'm going to be so excited," Llobell added when I put the same question to her in a separate interview. "I'm hopeful, but who knows. If it gets that far [Foundation running for eight seasons], we would be so lucky."
Why Foundation will be lucky to reach its endgame on Apple TV+
If Foundation's eight-season outline is realized, it would be a huge victory for one of the best Apple TV+ shows' cast and crew.
Currently, British spy thriller series Slow Horses is the only Apple TV Original to go beyond four seasons. Slow Horses season 5 is due out in September and, with seasons 6 and 7 already in development, it'll be the longest-running series that the tech giant's entertainment division has ever produced.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Other programs haven't been so fortunate on Apple TV+ or its streaming rivals. The Wheel of Time is the most notable series to be axed ahead of its time, with the high-fantasy series being canceled after three seasons on Prime Video. Many of the world's best streaming services have also pulled the plug on fan-favorite shows due to costs, low viewing figures, poor critical reception, or a combination of all three.
With Foundation already suffering off-camera issues and casting shake-ups during season 3's development, it'll be interesting to see if Apple funds future seasons. Like Llobell, I hope it does, but, in such a cut-throat era were shows have to exceed expectations to be renewed, there's no guarantee this absorbing space opera will run for eight seasons.
Do you think Foundation will get a fourth season? And does it deserve to tell its complete story over eight seasons? Let me know in the comments.
You might also like
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.