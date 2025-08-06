Stop what you're doing and find out when Foundation's next episode will air

It's hard to believe that Foundation season 3 reaches its midway point this week, but here we are.

The Apple TV Original's next episode, titled 'Where Tyrants Spend Eternity', will debut on one of the world's best streaming services very soon. So, I suspect you'll want to know when the space opera's latest chapter will be available to watch.

As I have with every episode this season, I'll tell you when I expect Foundation's next entry to land on Apple TV+. A full release schedule for this season can be found at the end of this article, too, for those of you who want to know when future installments will drop.

Cheer up, Magnifico, a new episode is out on Friday! (Image credit: Apple TV+)

The next episode of one of the best Apple TV+ shows will make its bow on Friday, August 8. That's in most nations, anyway, because I suspect it'll arrive a day earlier (August 7) in North and South America due to time zone differences.

As for the exact time Foundation season 3's fifth chapter will be released, I can't say for sure. Apple doesn't publicly disclose when new episodes go live. However, based on when some of this season's entries have landed on the platform, here's my best guess as to when you can stream 'Where Tyrants Spend Eternity' (NB: if your country isn't listed below, just factor in the time difference between where you are and the US ET time to see when it'll be released where you live):

US – Thursday, August 7 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 8 at 12am ET

– Thursday, August 7 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 8 at 12am ET Canada – Thursday, August 7 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 8 at 12am ET

– Thursday, August 7 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 8 at 12am ET UK – Friday, August 8 at 5am BST

– Friday, August 8 at 5am BST India – Friday, August 8 at 9:30am IST

– Friday, August 8 at 9:30am IST Singapore – Friday, August 8 at 12pm SGT

– Friday, August 8 at 12pm SGT Australia – Friday, August 8 at 2pm AEST

– Friday, August 8 at 2pm AEST New Zealand – Friday, August 8 at 4pm NZST

Foundation season 3 full episode release schedule

Raise your hand if you want to know when new chapters will be released (Image credit: Apple TV+)

If you're frequented these parts before, you'll know when new episodes of Foundation season 3 will launch. Newcomers, though, can see when they'll arrive via the list below:

Foundation season 3 episode 1 – out now

– out now Foundation season 3 episode 2 – out now

– out now Foundation season 3 episode 3 – out now

– out now Foundation season 3 episode 4 – out now

– out now Foundation season 3 episode 5 – Friday, August 8

– Friday, August 8 Foundation season 3 episode 6 – Friday, August 15

– Friday, August 15 Foundation season 3 episode 7 – Friday, August 22

– Friday, August 22 Foundation season 3 episode 8 – Friday, August 29

– Friday, August 29 Foundation season 3 episode 9 – Friday, September 5

– Friday, September 5 Foundation season 3 episode 10 – Friday, September 12

