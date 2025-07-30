When will Foundation season 3 episode 4 come out on Apple TV+?

What lies in store for Gaal Dornick in Foundation's next chapter?

Foundation season 3 is already a third of the way through its run on Apple TV+. And, with a new episode set to drop on the tech giant's streaming platform later this week, it won't be long until it reaches its midpoint.

For now, though, you'll want to know when this season's fourth installment will arrive on one of the world's best streaming services.

Below, I'll outline the dates on which we expect Foundation's next entry to drop, and predict what time it'll be released. There's also a full rundown of this season's episodic release schedule at the end of this article, so you can block out some time in your own busy schedule to watch it.

Dawn will continue to meet with Gaal in secret in Foundation season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

This season's fourth episode, titled 'The Stress of Her Regard', will land on Apple's streaming service on Friday, August 1.

Well, that's in some world territories at least. Apple tends to release new episodes of its TV Originals a day earlier in some regions of North and South America. Long story short: Foundation season 3 episode 4 could launch in some parts of these continents, such as the US west coast, on Thursday, July 31.

As for what time it'll debut, that's hard to determine. Apple doesn't publicly state when new episodes will arrive. However, some of the best Apple TV+ shows' latest entries have shown up at 9pm PT on Thursdays and 12am ET on Fridays. It's possible, then, that 'The Stress of Her Regard' will do likewise.

For a breakdown on when I expect season 3 episode 4 to be released, read on (NB: use 12am ET to work out when it'll launch in your country if it isn't listed below):

US – Thursday, July 31 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 1 at 12am ET

When will new episodes of Foundation season 3 launch on Apple TV+?

You don't need an all-knowing robot to tell you when new episodes of Foundation will be released (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Want to know when you can stream new episodes of Foundation season 3 in the weeks ahead? Check out the list below:

Foundation season 3 episode 1 – out now

– out now Foundation season 3 episode 4 – Friday, August 1

– Friday, August 1 Foundation season 3 episode 5 – Friday, August 8

– Friday, August 8 Foundation season 3 episode 6 – Friday, August 15

– Friday, August 15 Foundation season 3 episode 7 – Friday, August 22

– Friday, August 22 Foundation season 3 episode 8 – Friday, August 29

– Friday, August 29 Foundation season 3 episode 9 – Friday, September 5

– Friday, September 5 Foundation season 3 episode 10 – Friday, September 12