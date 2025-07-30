When will Foundation season 3 episode 4 come out on Apple TV+?

Foundation season 3 is already a third of the way through its run on Apple TV+. And, with a new episode set to drop on the tech giant's streaming platform later this week, it won't be long until it reaches its midpoint.
For now, though, you'll want to know when this season's fourth installment will arrive on one of the world's best streaming services.
Below, I'll outline the dates on which we expect Foundation's next entry to drop, and predict what time it'll be released. There's also a full rundown of this season's episodic release schedule at the end of this article, so you can block out some time in your own busy schedule to watch it.
What is the release date for Foundation season 3 episode 4?
This season's fourth episode, titled 'The Stress of Her Regard', will land on Apple's streaming service on Friday, August 1.
Well, that's in some world territories at least. Apple tends to release new episodes of its TV Originals a day earlier in some regions of North and South America. Long story short: Foundation season 3 episode 4 could launch in some parts of these continents, such as the US west coast, on Thursday, July 31.
As for what time it'll debut, that's hard to determine. Apple doesn't publicly state when new episodes will arrive. However, some of the best Apple TV+ shows' latest entries have shown up at 9pm PT on Thursdays and 12am ET on Fridays. It's possible, then, that 'The Stress of Her Regard' will do likewise.
For a breakdown on when I expect season 3 episode 4 to be released, read on (NB: use 12am ET to work out when it'll launch in your country if it isn't listed below):
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- US – Thursday, July 31 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 1 at 12am ET
- Canada – Thursday, July 31 at 9pm PT / Friday, August 1 at 12am ET
- UK – Friday, August 1 at 5am BST
- India – Friday, August 1 at 9:30am IST
- Singapore – Friday, August 1 at 12pm SGT
- Australia – Friday, August 1 at 2pm AEST
- New Zealand – Friday, August 1 at 4pm NZST
When will new episodes of Foundation season 3 launch on Apple TV+?
Want to know when you can stream new episodes of Foundation season 3 in the weeks ahead? Check out the list below:
- Foundation season 3 episode 1 – out now
- Foundation season 3 episode 2 – out now
- Foundation season 3 episode 3 – out now
- Foundation season 3 episode 4 – Friday, August 1
- Foundation season 3 episode 5 – Friday, August 8
- Foundation season 3 episode 6 – Friday, August 15
- Foundation season 3 episode 7 – Friday, August 22
- Foundation season 3 episode 8 – Friday, August 29
- Foundation season 3 episode 9 – Friday, September 5
- Foundation season 3 episode 10 – Friday, September 12
You might also like
- 'They're not sure they can trust each other': Foundation season 3 stars drop big hints about what's next for the Apple TV+ show's most unlikely team-up
- Who is Magnifico Giganticus in Foundation season 3? The Apple sci-fi series' most important new character explained
- Foundation season 3 episode 2 appears to say goodbye to a key character, but the Apple TV + show's star isn't too sad about it: 'I found it satisfying'
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.