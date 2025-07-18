Is this the last we've seen of Hari Seldon?

Foundation 's Jared Harris has reacted to a big decision that Hari Seldon makes

Season 3 episode 2 is defined by a key change to his and Gaal's relationship

Harris admits he "wanted to see that relationship move on"

Foundation actor Jared Harris has opened up on the huge yet "satisfying" decision that Hari Seldon makes in season 3's second episode.

Speaking to TechRadar, Harris admitted that the crucial choice that one of his characters makes in Foundation season 3 episode 2, aka 'Shadows in the Math', needed to happen so Hari and Gaal could "move on" from the teacher-student dynamic that's defined them since the Apple TV Original's first-ever entry.

Full spoilers immediately follow for this season's second chapter. Turn back if you haven't watched it yet.

You're looking a bit old now, Hari (Image credit: Apple TV+)

'Shadows in the Math' sees Hari renege on Gaal's plan for the pair to enter and exit cryosleep for a few weeks every year to prepare the Ignis-based Second Foundation's population for The Mule's arrival.

A few years into this plan, the duo realize they're running out of time to provide the Mentalics – humans who possess psychic and telepathic abilities – with the necessary tools to defeat Foundation season 3's primary villain. It's at this point that Hari reveals he'll stop entering cryosleep to accelerate the Mentalics' understanding of psychohistory and ensure they're ready for the battle to come.

However, despite promising to continue waking Gaal annually, Hari leaves her in cryosleep for the next 146 years. When Gaal is finally woken once more, 152 years have passed since Foundation season 2 ended and, while Second Foundation is far more prepared than it would've been to try and stop The Mule, Hari is now a frail, old man.

Before they part ways, Hari shows all of the Prime Radiant's secrets to Gaal (Image credit: Apple TV+)

After a heartfelt reunion, Hari once again makes a promise to Gaal: this time, he'll still be around to see her next day. However, later that night, he's greeted by Kalle, aka the individual who previously resurrected Hari via mysterious means on a planet called Oona's World in Foundation season 2 episode 3. Remember, in Foundation season 1 episode 2, Hari was murdered by his adopted son Raych, which we learn was part of Hari's grand plan later on in the Apple TV+ show's sophomore season.

Long story short, Kalle tells Hari that his race has been run. Somewhat reluctant to depart but also accepting his fate, Hari steps through a portal to Oona's World with Kalle and isn't seen again.

The insinuation, of course, is that Hari has died for a second time. Harris' time on one of the best Apple TV+ shows isn't over, though – indeed, he also plays Doctor Seldon, a digital version of Hari's consciousness that permanently exists in The Vault.

Nevertheless, Harris explained why 'Shadows in the Math' was the right time for Hari to step aside and let Gaal takes the reins, though he stopped short of saying if we'd ever see Hari in future installments.

"There wasn't a discussion [about Hari seemingly dying again]," Harris told me. "I felt like they [Foundation's writing team] didn't know what to do with Hari and Gaal's relationship and it was becoming a tired, regurgitation of similar things from past seasons.

"Personally, I wanted to see that relationship move on," Harris continued. "One of the changes made to that episode was that it [Hari walking away] was a decision that he and Gaal made together, rather than one he made in secret that would blindside her.

"As a consumer of this show, I also felt more satisfied that Gaal's storyline was no longer defined by her relationship with my character. She's fully inhabiting her story – and this is her story because, from the very beginning, she's the narrator of this show. So, it's important that Hari moves on from this, and Gaal discovers her own agency and isn't held back by anyone else."

Hari and Gaal's relationship... was becoming a tired, regurgitation of similar things from past seasons Jared Harris, Foundation actor

That's not to say that, if this is the end of the line for Hari Seldon, Harris won't miss portraying this version of the character.

"I found that version [Hari] far more interesting to play because he's human," Harris added. "The other [Doctor Seldon] is this digitized consciousness that allows for some cheats in the storytelling, because he knows everything, so it wasn't interesting to play.

"But, what is interesting about Doctor Seldon, and this is something the writers adjusted after I spoke to them during season two, is that Doctor Seldon discovers his consciousness has been edited. That's a fairly significant thing for him, because he always believed he was writing his own story and knew everything, but he's actually just a pawn in someone else's game. That creates an existential crisis that's been fascinating to explore."