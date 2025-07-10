The Morning Show season 4 drops first tense trailer, and I can’t wait for the introduction of this new character

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for The Morning Show season 4, which confirms that the hit workplace drama will return to the streaming service on September 17. While details of the new TV show are largely kept under wraps, we know there’s been a time jump since the season 3 ending, picking up after the UBA-NBN merger was finalized.

After Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) turned herself into the FBI for concealing evidence about her brother’s actions on the January 6th insurrection, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) broke off her relationship with Paul (Jon Hamm) for having Bradley tailed in the lead-up to the season 3 finale. While their bond is strong, Alex and Bradley’s careers have never been further apart… and that sets us up for some riveting drama in season 4.

As the trailer explains, new episodes will be focused on the “truth coming out”, and that means more tension behind the camera than there is in front. Frankly, that’s exactly the type of scandal we want to see, and one new character (blink and you’ll miss her) could well be at its beating heart.

Marion Cotillard gets first look in The Morning Show season 4 trailer

The Morning Show — Season 4 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Enter Oscar winner and all-around incredible talent Marion Cotillard, who’s set to play Celine Dumont in The Morning Show season 4. You can catch her 48 seconds into the trailer, seen telling Alex through a glass window, “I like to know who’s an ally and who’s a liability.”

All we know for certain is that Celine is a “savvy operator from a storied European family,” though it’s unclear if she’s friend or foe to Alex and Bradley. It almost doesn’t matter for two reasons: firstly, any bad blood is going to make amazing TV for us, and secondly, any time Cotillard is on screen is one to appreciate.

If you were to ask me, Cotillard is one of those actresses who is supposedly beloved by Hollywood, but completely underutilised. After her Best Actress Academy Award win for playing Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose in 2008, her career-defining leading roles have been few and far between. We had Inception in 2010, 2011’s Contagion and about a million Chanel perfume commercials, but her global reign ran undeservedly cold.

The Morning Show has made a smart move with this casting, and fans are about to reap all the benefits. Beautifully toeing the line between seductive and mysterious, Cotillard’s suspense in any scene holds us in the palm of our hands. She’s as charismatic as she is aloof, all of which feeds into absolutely delicious merger drama in September. Basically, if you don’t know, get to know.

As the weeks tick by in the meantime, we’re sure to be drip-fed tasty morsels of what we can expect from The Morning Show season 4 when it drops. In the meantime, I’ll be happy with the fantasy that Cotillard’s casting could change the game for good.