How to watch Contagion: stream the movie online anywhere

What's more natural than wanting to watch a movie about a pandemic during a pandemic? As the coronavirus sees the world lock itself down and people self-isolate at home for fear of contracting or spreading Covid-19, here's how the truly thick-skinned can watch Contagion online - all your streaming options for the film are explained below.

Contagion cheat sheet Released: 2011 Director: Steven Soderbergh Cast: Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet Run time: 106 minutes

The 2011 film was directed by Steven Soderbergh, who's also behind other A-grade movies like Traffic and Erin Brockovich. It features a star-studded cast including Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet.

We'd broadly class it as a thriller, one which juggles several interwoven plot lines to see a pandemic and its effects through the eyes of medical professionals, politicians and members of the public. Real-world inspirations for the film include the 2003 SARS epidemic and 2009 Swine Flu outbreak.

Contagion was well received by critics for its character portrayals, and also by health experts for its scientific accuracy - screenwriter Scott Z. Burns having consulted with members of the World Health Organization as part of the production process. It also fared well at the box office, grossing $135 million commercially after premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

Got nerves of steel? Read on to learn about all the online Contagion streaming options you need to watch the movie wherever you are.

Is Contagion on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Contagion is not currently available to stream on Netflix in many countries, but there are plenty of great Netflix movies you can watch while self-isolating - including Outbreak, a 1995 medical disaster film that should provide equally uncomfortable viewing during the Corvid-19 pandemic.

One exception is Netflix Canada, which does feature the movie in its line-up and lets you watch Contagion online or on your TV if you subscribe to the service. Unfortunately, some people may find themselves stuck abroad due to coronavirus travel restrictions - but Canadian Netflix subscribers need not fear, as downloading a VPN allows you to use the service just like you back home.

We'll explain how all that works in more detail now.

How to watch Contagion from outside your country

Hopefully, most people are safely at home and following their government guidance on social interaction during these unprecedented times. However, if you do find yourself out of your country for whatever reason, you'll likely be desperate to access the streaming services you normally use at home. You may not be able to, though, because of geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Contagion no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows from all over the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Contagion from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Contagion: streaming options in the US

Your options for streaming Contagion in the US are limited as its rights are owned by premium cable network Cinemax. The good news is that Cinemax is available as an add-on for Hulu - and the most basic Hulu plans start from just $5.99 a month. There's even a FREE 1-month trial on offer, and if you like it, you can take advantage of combined Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, giving you all the content you need to see you through self-isolation. Beyond that, you can rent or buy Contagion online from iTunes and Amazon Prime Video, where it costs $3.99 and $9.99, respectively. Alternatively, existing Cinemax subscribers can make use of the channel's companion streaming service, which is called Max Go. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Contagion just as if you were at home.

Watch Contagion online: UK streaming options

Those in the UK currently wanting to watch will find that Contagion streaming options are limited to buying or renting it online. It costs £3.49 to rent or £7.99 to buy in HD from Amazon Prime, while iTunes, Google Play and YouTube also offer it for sale. However, anyone wanting to stockpile their pennies should know that ITV2 will be airing the film on Thursday, March 26 at 9pm GMT (or 10pm GMT on ITV2 +1) - likely just as lockdown fever sets in and relationship counsellors find themselves booked through 2022. If you're currently stuck in or out of the UK, remember you can access all the normal services you would at home by using a VPN.

How to watch Contagion in Australia

Unfortunately, Contagion isn't available on any of the big Australian streaming services right now. Instead, you can only watch Contagion in Australia by renting or buying it through an outlet like iTunesor Microsoft Store. It costs $4.99 for a limited time rental or $14.99 to digitally buy Contagion outright. Oh well, unlike in most other countries, some Aussie sports are still being played so you can watch the NRL as usual from the comfort of your home if you've decided going out isn't the best idea. But if you find yourself stuck abroad and and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching the streaming services you subscribe for back Down Under, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and it should be business as usual.

How to watch Contagion in Canada for free

As previously mentioned, Canadians wanting to stream Contagion are in luck, as it's available on the country's version of Netflix. This means subscribers don't have to pay a penny for it - just search for the movie on your TV or device of choice and watch away. Non-Netflix customers can also watch Contagion online via Amazon Prime Video, where you can stream it for free as part of a STARZ trial. Already pay for Netflix or a similar service and find yourself stranded abroad? Watch Contagion as you normally would by using a VPN.