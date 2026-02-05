What do a Puerto Rican superstar, an Academy Award-winning actress, and "vibe coding" all have in common?



They are all headline acts at Super Bowl LX this Sunday.



With 'artist-of-the-moment' Bad Bunny taking on the Apple Music Halftime Show during the New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks game, a battle of a different type will be going down during the ad breaks.



Website building giants Wix and Squarespace will be going head-to-head, battling it out for millions of viewers' attention. With 30-seconds of ad space reportedly costing between $8 and $10 million, the stakes have never been higher.

Squarespace's 12th Super Bowl ad spot is a cinematic piece, featuring Emma Stone, and offers a hidden message for those who can find it. For Wix, it's a massive return to the Big Game to debut its new "vibe coding" AI tool, Wix Harmony.



With Super Bowl ad breaks becoming a show all on their own, Wix and Squarespace will be joined by other brand giants, including Bosch, Bud Light, Expedia, Pringles, Pepsi, and Ritz.

Squarespace gets creative

Squarespace is the number one website builder choice for creatives. So, it is little surprise that its ad takes an artsy approach to capturing the audience's attention.

Recent Super Bowl ads from the website-building platform have been directed by the likes of Martin Scorsese and starred the likes of Barry Keoghan. This time, Squarespace has teamed up with Academy Award-winner Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos to push its domain purchasing service.



This isn’t the first time Stone and Lanthimos have met, having worked together on several high-profile projects, including the Oscar-winning Poor Things.



The ad is unmistakably cinematic and makes light of Stone’s inability to purchase emmastone.com, warning viewers to secure their domain of choice before it's too late.

Unavailable (Extended) | Big Game Commercial 2026 | Squarespace - YouTube Watch On

After watching the ad, I was curious as to whether Emma had been able to secure emmastone.com. Turns out she has.



If you visit the site, you unlock a secret message from Emma, warning you to "avoid years and years of anguish” by securing your domain name today.



According to Squarespace, the ad will air between the first and second quarters of Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026.

Wix goes heavy on vibe

Wix has taken a more direct approach with its ad, focusing on the recent release of its vibe coding and website-building platform Wix Harmony. By purchasing some of the most expensive ad space for a brand new offering, Wix shows its hand, investing heavily into vibe coding.

I can’t see Wix winning any creative awards for this ad, but I do love it for its motivational vibe, clear messaging, and targeted approach towards small business owners and entrepreneurs.



It’s clearly a popular approach, with the video already receiving 3 million views since it was posted on YouTube just two days ago.

Wix Harmony: Big Game Commercial 2026 | The New Way to Create - YouTube Watch On

Is GoDaddy advertising at Super Bowl 2026?

Last year, GoDaddy purchased a Super Bowl ad spot to push its then recently released Airo tool. I reached out to GoDaddy to see if they would be running another hilarious ad this year, but they aren’t.



However, they did inform me that the “award-winning campaign featuring Emmy-nominated actor Walton Goggins continues to run on TV, the web, and other channels”.