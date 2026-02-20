How to write effective prompts for AI website builders

You've decided to use an AI website builder, typed in a quick description, and hit generate. The result? A generic template that looks like every other AI-generated site you've seen. The problem isn't always the tool; it can also be how you're talking to it.

Getting a professional website from AI depends entirely on how well you communicate your vision.



With 93% of web designers now incorporating AI tools into their workflows and 67% of business owners favoring AI builders in their development approach, learning to prompt effectively has become essential very fast.



This guide shows you exactly how to get professional results from AI website builders, no matter which platform you choose.

How do AI website builders work?

AI website builders use customized versions of general-purpose large language models to transform your text-based descriptions into fully functional websites. They analyze your prompt for key information: your business type, design preferences, target audience, and required features. Then you get layouts, content, images, and navigation based on patterns learned from millions of existing sites.

Most platforms can spit out a complete draft in 5-10 minutes. Wix AI asks guiding questions to understand what you want. Squarespace Blueprint uses conversational interfaces to build step by step. Shopify Magic focuses specifically on ecommerce and automates everything from product descriptions to checkout flows.

Yet, here's the catch. AI builders interpret your prompt literally. Type something vague like “make me a good-looking website” and you'll get a generic template with placeholder content. That’s because the AI doesn't know your brand personality, your customer pain points, or what makes your business unique.

Not unless you tell it.

Tip 1: Start with context, not features

Your first prompt should establish the foundation: who you are, what you do, and why you exist. Think of it as the elevator pitch for your business. The AI needs this context before it can make smart decisions about layout, tone, and visual style.

Here's what we mean. Instead of saying “I need a website for my bakery,” try: “Create a website for Sweet Haven Bakery, a family-run artisan bakery in Portland specializing in sourdough bread and custom wedding cakes. Our customers value traditional baking methods and personalized service.” This gives the AI enough information to suggest appropriate imagery, write relevant copy, and choose design elements that match your brand.

Tip 2: Specify your visual style and mood

AI builders can generate countless design variations. They just need direction on which aesthetic to pursue. Generic descriptors like “modern” or “professional” won't cut it. You need to paint a picture of the exact mood you want to convey.

Try describing your desired style with specific visual references. Say things like "elegant and minimalist art gallery aesthetics,” “warm and inviting like a coffee shop,” or “techy and authoritative fintech platform.” You can even reference specific websites you admire to help the AI understand your vision. This is far more effective than vague adjectives.

Don't forget to mention color preferences, typography choices, and any brand guidelines you need to follow. The more specific you are about visual direction upfront, the less time you'll spend making adjustments later.

Tip 3: Define your target audience clearly

A website for corporate executives should look and function completely differently from one for college students or retirees. Your target audience determines everything from navigation complexity to content tone. Make this crystal clear in your prompt.

Describe who you're trying to reach. Include their age range, profession, technical skill level, and the problems they're trying to solve. Try something like: “This site targets small business owners aged 35-50 who are overwhelmed by technology and need straightforward solutions.”

When the AI understands your audience's perspective, it can create experiences that actually convert visitors into customers. It'll choose appropriate content, suitable imagery, and structured navigation that makes sense for your specific users.

Tip 4: Build iteratively, not all at once

Never use a one-shot prompt to create a full landing page or website from scratch. Build your site piece by piece instead. We've found this approach gives much better results than trying to get everything right in one try.

Start by generating your homepage with the essential message and primary call-to-action. Once that's solid, add your about page, then services or products, then contact information.

For follow-up prompts, be specific about what you want to change. Say things like “Add a testimonials section below the hero image with three customer quotes” or “Replace the generic team photo with individual headshots arranged in a grid.” This method prevents the AI from getting confused by overly complex instructions and keeps you in control of the final result.

Tip 5: Include specific page structure and content requirements

Don't assume the AI will automatically know what pages and sections you need. List them explicitly in your prompt. For each section, mention the type of content it should contain and any specific functionality required. Need a contact form? Say so. Want product categories organized in a specific way? Spell it out.

Say you're creating a conference website. A detailed prompt might specify: “Include four pages: Home, Speakers, Tickets, and Sponsors. The homepage should feature a bold hero section with event dates, location, and a clear CTA button.” This ensures the AI creates exactly the structure you need rather than guessing.

AI prompt examples for your inspiration

Ready to put these techniques into practice? Here are five detailed prompts for different types of websites that demonstrate what we've covered.

Portfolio website

“Create a portfolio website called 'Alex Chen Photography' showcasing commercial and editorial photography work. Include five sections: Hero with dramatic full-width images, Work organized by category (Editorial, Commercial, Portrait), About Me with personal story and creative process, Client List featuring recognizable brands, and Contact Form. Design should feel modern and minimal with lots of white space, clean typography, and bold black-and-white images. The target audience is art directors and creative directors at advertising agencies.”

Local service business

“Build a website for 'Precision Plumbing' serving the Boston metro area. Include four pages: Home with emergency service banner and phone number prominently displayed, Services detailing residential and commercial offerings with pricing ranges, Reviews showcasing 5-star Google ratings and customer testimonials, and Contact with service area map and scheduling form. Design should feel trustworthy and professional, think clean blue and white color scheme, straightforward navigation, and clear calls-to-action. Target homeowners aged 30-65 who need reliable local tradespeople.”

SaaS landing page

"Design a landing page for 'TeamSync,' a project management tool for remote teams. Include Hero section with animated product demo video, Features highlighting real-time collaboration and integrations, Pricing table comparing Free, Pro, and Enterprise plans, Customer Logos from recognizable tech companies, and Sign Up flow. Design should feel modern and techy with gradient backgrounds, micro-animations, and sharp geometric shapes. Target startup founders and project managers at growing tech companies who struggle with distributed team coordination."

Note: There’s plenty more you could do to make your website stand out with AI, depending on how sophisticated your builder is. To further refine your prompting skills, check out these resources: