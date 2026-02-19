Wix and QuickBooks team up to streamline accounting for SMBs

Wix and Intuit launched integration between Wix sites and QuickBooks Online

Syncs accounting data with Wix stores, simplifying SMB business management

QuickBooks users can build Wix websites directly inside Intuit’s ecosystem

Website builder giants Wix and business software powerhouse Intuit have joined forces to create a better-integrated platform that serves customers on both sides.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Wix and Intuit said that Wix users can now connect directly to QuickBooks Online inside the Intuit ecosystem. If you’re not aware of QuickBooks Online, it is a cloud-based accounting software designed primarily for small and medium-sized businesses.

The integration means that accounting data, such as revenue, expenses, cash flow, and tax estimates, can sync more smoothly with Wix stores and websites, instead of exporting spreadsheets or manually reconciling sales.

On the Wix side of things, it means that QuickBooks customers can create and manage a Wix website directly from the platform. So, if you’re a small business already using Intuit’s accounting tools, you can spin up a Wix site without leaving the environment.

Intrinsically complementary

Ilan Shaki, GM of Channels at Wix, said the two companies are “intrinsically complementary,” and by joining forces, they can provide “immense value” for their shared users. Indeed, Wix will get access to QuickBooks’ massive SMB customer base, while Intuit will keep QuickBooks users inside its ecosystem longer, instead of having them go elsewhere.

“We’re bringing together Intuit’s extensive QuickBooks SMB customer base and deep financial management expertise with Wix's industry-leading website creation and ecommerce capabilities, co-creating an experience that delivers unprecedented value to mutual and future users,” Shaki explained. “This partnership reflects our shared vision of simplifying business management for users worldwide.”

Although it is not specifically mentioned, it appears the integration is now live, and users on both ends can benefit from the new partnership even today. According to Wix, the partnership simply connects the platforms, so costs depend on the user's selected plan.

