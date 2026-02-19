Wix and QuickBooks team up to streamline accounting for SMBs
Wix expands QuickBooks integration to connect website and accounting workflows
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Wix and Intuit launched integration between Wix sites and QuickBooks Online
- Syncs accounting data with Wix stores, simplifying SMB business management
- QuickBooks users can build Wix websites directly inside Intuit’s ecosystem
Website builder giants Wix and business software powerhouse Intuit have joined forces to create a better-integrated platform that serves customers on both sides.
In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Wix and Intuit said that Wix users can now connect directly to QuickBooks Online inside the Intuit ecosystem. If you’re not aware of QuickBooks Online, it is a cloud-based accounting software designed primarily for small and medium-sized businesses.
The integration means that accounting data, such as revenue, expenses, cash flow, and tax estimates, can sync more smoothly with Wix stores and websites, instead of exporting spreadsheets or manually reconciling sales.
On the Wix side of things, it means that QuickBooks customers can create and manage a Wix website directly from the platform. So, if you’re a small business already using Intuit’s accounting tools, you can spin up a Wix site without leaving the environment.
Intrinsically complementary
Ilan Shaki, GM of Channels at Wix, said the two companies are “intrinsically complementary,” and by joining forces, they can provide “immense value” for their shared users. Indeed, Wix will get access to QuickBooks’ massive SMB customer base, while Intuit will keep QuickBooks users inside its ecosystem longer, instead of having them go elsewhere.
“We’re bringing together Intuit’s extensive QuickBooks SMB customer base and deep financial management expertise with Wix's industry-leading website creation and ecommerce capabilities, co-creating an experience that delivers unprecedented value to mutual and future users,” Shaki explained. “This partnership reflects our shared vision of simplifying business management for users worldwide.”
Although it is not specifically mentioned, it appears the integration is now live, and users on both ends can benefit from the new partnership even today. According to Wix, the partnership simply connects the platforms, so costs depend on the user's selected plan.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
➡️ Read our full guide to the best antivirus
1. Best overall:
Bitdefender Total Security
2. Best for families:
Norton 360 with LifeLock
3. Best for mobile:
McAfee Mobile Security
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.