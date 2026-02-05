Move over, Mac mini: Geekom A9 Max brings Ryzen AI power, 32GB RAM, and 2TB storage, all for under $1100

The Mac mini remains one of the stronger mini PCs available, but Apple’s ecosystem isn’t for everyone. If you want a powerful Windows-based alternative that offers more flexibility, you really should be looking at the Geekom A9 Max mini, now $1091 (was $1700) at Geekom when you use the code 16A9M

Of all the machines we've tested, this is our pick for best Windows mini PC right now, so it's well worth a look.

The A9 Max is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. To configure a Mac mini with comparable memory and storage, you’re looking at a total of at least $1,800.

Today's top A9 Max Mini PC deal

Save 36% ($608) Geekom A9 Max Mini PC: was $1,699 now $1,091 at Geekom US Geekom’s A9 Max mini PC packs an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD into a compact aluminum chassis. It excels at office work and AI-assisted tasks, and handles creative tasks well. Copy this code for the full discount: 16A9M

We reviewed the A9 Max and came away seriously impressed. In testing, there was no doubt about the power on tap. General performance was consistently high, and applications felt responsive across the board. We summed it up as "a feature-packed AI-ready mini PC with surprising performance in a compact, ultra-stylish form."

AI-assisted tasks in apps like Photoshop benefited from the onboard NPU, with faster selections, background removal, and upscaling than expected from a mini PC.

As an office-focused machine, the A9 Max proved particularly capable. Large documents, heavy multitasking, and working across a 4K display all sat comfortably within its limits. File transfers were nippy, helped by fast internal storage and the option to connect directly to a NAS via the dual 2.5Gbps LAN ports.

The CNC-machined aluminum chassis is solid and premium, with enough weight to avoid feeling disposable, and the mini PC comes with four USB-A ports across the front, an SD card reader on the side, and USB4, HDMI 2.1, and dual LAN around the back.

Internal upgrades are straightforward, with support for up to 128GB of RAM and a second M.2 SSD.

At $1,091, the Geekom A9 Max doesn’t just undercut a similarly specced Mac mini, it annihilates it. This is a well-built mini PC that fits naturally into office and creative setups, offering strong performance, upgrade flexibility, and solid value.

