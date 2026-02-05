ExpressVPN is releasing a password manager app

ExpressKeys will allow you to store credentials, credit cards, and more

The app can double as a two-factor authenticator (2FA)

ExpressVPN, creators of one of the best VPNs around today, has unveiled its latest addition to the world of security - the standalone ExpressKeys app.

ExpressKeys (or Keys as it was known within the ExpressVPN app), is now a dedicated password manager app for iOS and Android devices and as a web browser extension.

The new ExpressKeys app allows users to store logins, credit cards, and secure notes, while also functioning as a two-factor authenticator app.

ExpressKeys password manager

The new app enters the industry at a time when many competitors have existed for years, and in some cases decades. So what does it offer?

The app offers all the standard features of a password manager, including a password generator that can be adapted for length, numbers, and special characters. The app can be unlocked using your device's built-in biometric authenticator so there is no need to enter a password just to access the app.

The app can analyze your stored credentials to check for any weak or reused passwords, and even scan the dark web for any wayward credentials that have been leaked or exposed.

ExpressKeys doesn’t rely on having an internet connection to access your stored logins and offers quick and easy credential imports from other password manager apps - and if something goes wrong, there is 24/7 live chat support.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ExpressKeys app is included in all current ExpressVPN plans that include the Keys password manager, including Advanced and Pro plans. For those using the existing in-app password manager, you have until March 5, 2026 until the Keys feature is depreciated and password management is available exclusively through ExpressKeys.