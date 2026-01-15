ExpressVPN finally launches a business VPN to take on NordLayer

ExpressVPN launches a new business VPN plan

ExpressVPN for Teams is an upgrade of Volume Licensing

Plans start with a 25% discount, rising to 50% for larger teams

One of the world's most recognizable privacy names is officially open for business, literally. ExpressVPN has announced the launch of ExpressVPN for Teams, a dedicated service designed to secure small and medium-sized organizations (SMBs) that require protection without the complexity of enterprise-grade solutions.

While the provider has long been a favorite in our best VPN guide for consumers, businesses have historically had to juggle individual licenses. ExpressVPN for Teams seeks to fix this by creating a streamlined path for managers to deploy the service across a workforce, competing directly with established B2B players like NordLayer.

With remote and hybrid work now the standard, the need for easy-to-use business VPNs has never been higher. Small teams often lack dedicated IT security departments, making them vulnerable when employees connect from coffee shops or home networks. ExpressVPN for Teams aims to plug that gap by combining its consumer-grade usability with the administrative controls businesses require.

What is ExpressVPN for Teams?

At its core, ExpressVPN for Teams is an evolution of the company's Volume Licensing program – which was aimed at small and growing teams – but with significantly more muscle. The service starts with a minimum of five licenses and features a new centralized admin dashboard.

This dashboard is the key differentiator. Instead of managing dozens of separate accounts, administrators can now bulk-upload users, assign seats, and track renewals from a single pane of glass. According to the company, "assigning licenses to 100 users now takes just minutes."

Crucially for employees, the user experience remains unchanged. Staff will still use the standard, award-winning ExpressVPN client they likely already know, which supports Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux. This familiarity should minimize the onboarding friction that often plagues corporate software rollouts.

Shay Peretz, Chief Operating Officer at ExpressVPN, explained the shift as "an upgrade built from real feedback." He said: "Modern businesses told us they needed simpler license management and a platform that can scale with their teams."

Dedicated IPs and Security Features

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Beyond management, the new service introduces Dedicated IP for Teams. This is a critical feature for businesses that rely on "allowlisting" (whitelisting) specific IP addresses to grant access to internal servers or sensitive cloud resources.

Unlike the dynamic IP addresses standard users receive, which change every time you connect, a dedicated IP remains constant. ExpressVPN notes that this feature is available for teams on one- or two-year plans, with a "custom-provisioning approach" that allows engineers to tailor the setup to the organization's needs.

Under the hood, the business tier benefits from the same infrastructure as the consumer product. This includes:

Lightway Protocol : The company’s custom-built protocol designed for speed and reliability.

The company’s custom-built protocol designed for speed and reliability. TrustedServer Technology : RAM-only servers that wipe all data upon every reboot.

RAM-only servers that wipe all data upon every reboot. AES-256 Encryption: The industry standard for securing data traffic.

A crowded market

The launch places ExpressVPN squarely in competition with Nord Security (the provider behind the popular NordVPN), which launched its business-focused solution back in 2019. While NordLayer has had years to build out complex features like network segmentation and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), ExpressVPN appears to be targeting a different slice of the market: simplicity.

By focusing on ease of use and rapid deployment, ExpressVPN for Teams seems tailor-made for SMBs that want "click-and-go" protection rather than a complex network architecture overhaul.

"ExpressVPN for Teams brings powerful, audited VPN technology directly to organizations in a way that's simple to implement and scale," said Zac Eller, General Manager of B2B at ExpressVPN.

The service is available now, with volume discounts starting at 25% and reaching up to 50% as organizations scale.