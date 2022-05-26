Password managers are relatively simple but very important, powerful tools for your online safety. They can and will protect you from hacking if you're unfortunate enough to be a target. In addition to that, they provide you with an easier way of managing your passwords and logins.

A lot of us have a lot more online accounts compared to five, or ten years ago, and that number just keeps growing. As such, it's tempting and convenient to use the same password for most of our logins, but that puts us in plenty of danger.

That's why having a good password manager is crucial.

There are many password managers on the market right now, and naturally, for the best of the best, you'll have to pay. However, some have a very good free offering if you don't want to spend any money, and depending on your needs it just might be enough.

So, without further ado, take a look at our top picks for the best free password managers.

(Image credit: LastPass)

LastPass password manager (opens in new tab) is easy to use, super-secure, packed with features, and offers both free and premium tiers if you want to go down that road.

LastPass stores the data using AES-256 bit encryption with PBKDF2 SHA-256 and salted hashes to keep it secure, and this works for more than just passwords. For instance, credit card details and delivery addresses are stored as well, and they can be entered automatically when shopping online. Insurance policy details, encrypted notes, and a few more are stored too.

Do note, though, that LastPass Free users will have to choose whether they want their accounts on mobile or desktop, with the company saying it will only include access on unlimited devices of one type. Whatever you choose you will have the ability to store unlimited passwords.

Read our review of LastPass (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: bitwarden)

2. Bitwarden A superb example of quality free software Reasons to buy + Sync multiple devices + Open source + Multi-platform support Reasons to avoid - Basic desktop app

Bitwarden (opens in new tab) is open-source software, user-friendly and highly secure. It includes almost everything consumers, teams, and businesses require in a password manager. Naturally, the free plan is only for consumers.

Bitwarden’s free plan has a surprisingly large number of features, usually found only in paid plans. For instance, it includes multi-device sync, free cloud hosting, unlimited passwords and devices, and a few more.

There's also the two-step login. Although it is limited only to email and an authenticator app in the free version, it's still a welcome additional security that you usually have to pay for.

Bitwarden is not just one of the best free password managers available, it’s so advanced and feature-packed it could put some paid password managers out of business, as well.

You can read our review of Bitwarden (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: LogMeOnce)

3. LogMeOnce Best password manager for cross-platform support Reasons to buy + Cross-platform support + Encrypted storage + Unlimited password storage, passwords, and devices Reasons to avoid - Only 1MB of encrypted file storage

LogMeOnce (opens in new tab) is a password management solution that offers cross-platform support. Regardless of the device you use, whether desktop or mobile, your passwords, and logins are still accessible at all times.

Unusually, LogMeOnce gets rid of the need for a master password by putting in place additional security settings. That way, you can't get locked out of your account simply by forgetting your master password. Two-factor authentication is present as well (only via email and Google authenticator, though).

LogMeOnce also offers additional security features, such as the ability to encrypt and store your logins online to help with accessibility.

The free version comes with unlimited password storage, passwords, autofill, and devices & sync. As for the encrypted file storage, you only get 1MB of storage.

In addition, LogMeOnce is built to provide Single Sign-On functionality, so once you're logged in with a service you shouldn't expect to need to keep signing in again.

Read our review of LogMeOnce (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: RoboForm)

Roboform (opens in new tab) is another versatile password manager, with plugins for all the major browsers and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

The free version is superb, providing you with a secure vault for your logins (though you also have the option of only storing your data on your device if you prefer), an auditing tool to help you identify weak or duplicated passwords, and a password generator for replacing them with strong, unguessable combinations of numbers, letters, and special characters.

The service also allows you to store an unlimited number of logins, and after the data is saved, you can just log back to sites with a single click.

Unfortunately, the free version of RoboForm doesn't sync your passwords across multiple devices. For that you'll need a premium subscription, but prices are very reasonable if you decide to pay.

Check out our review of Roboform (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Dashlane)

Dashlane (opens in new tab) is one of the most popular password managers in the world, and for good reason. When it comes to the free version, there are a couple of things worth mentioning. For starters, unlike the other services mentioned, Dashlane's free plan only allows up to 50 passwords to be stored in a secure vault. Technically speaking that should be enough for most, but if you'd like more, look elsewhere.

That said, there are some good features here. The always welcome autofill feature is there which doesn't only work for passwords but also stores various information and fills out stuff like contact details or delivery addresses.

You can use the service on only one device, and share passwords for up to five accounts.

Read our review of Dashlane (opens in new tab)