The miniseries Chief of War is among the new shows arriving on Apple TV+

There's always something exciting going on over at Apple TV+, whether that's a new movie release like the upcoming crime-thriller Highest 2 Lowest directed by Spike Lee (it's in cinemas on August 22 and will land on Apple TV+ on September 5), or its lineup of fresh shows for August.

There are five new Apple TV+ titles to look forward to, including returning shows Platonic and Invasion. However, it's the new historical miniseries Chief of War starring Jason Momoa, the first two episodes of which will be released on August 1, that stands out among this month's new arrivals.

Apple TV+ is reliably one of the best streaming services – especially if you're a fan of original movies and shows – and below are our five picks of the next big titles arriving on the platform.

Chief of War (miniseries)

Chief of War — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Creators: Thomas Paʻa Sibbett & Jason Momoa

Arriving on: August 1

As well as starring in Chief of War, Jason Mamoa is heavily involved off-screen, as he's one of the show's creators and executive producers.

Set at the turn of the 19th century, over the course of nine episodes Chief of War chronicles the true story of Hawaiian noble Ka'iana (Mamoa), who embarks on a bloody mission to unite four war-torn Hawaiian kingdom, and prevent his people and culture from being colonized.

Platonic season 2

Platonic — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Creators: Francesca Delbanco & Nicholas Stoller

Arriving on: August 6

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since premiering in 2023 Platonic has become one of the best-loved Apple TV+ shows and has received mostly positive reviews, scoring 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. from the critics. Two years on from its premiere, Platonic season 2, which looks even more unhinged than its first season, is scheduled to premiere this month.

Platonic is a comedy-drama about two former childhood best friends, single mother-of-three Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and recent divorcee Will (Seth Rogen). Years after a rift that led to their falling out, the two reconnect as adults as they both approach middle age, and help one another to navigate their various midlife crises.

Invasion season 3

Invasion — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Creators: Simon Kinberg & David Weil

Arriving on: August 22

The popular sci-fi thriller from X-Men and The Martian (2015) producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the creator of the Prime Video thriller series Hunter, returns for its third season on August 22.

Invasion follows the events of an alien invasion of Earth from the perspective of different characters from around the world. These include an American mother struggling to keep her family together in the aftermath of the attack, a Japanese aerospace engineer who’s desperate to find her astronaut girlfriend, and a British schoolboy who experiences strange visions connected to the extra-terrestrial invaders.

Rather than focusing on action-packed battle scenes between humans and aliens, Invasion explores the different ways in which people respond in the face of unimaginable chaos and tragedy.

Stillwater season 4

Stillwater — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: U

Developed by: Rob Hoegee

Arriving on: August 1

The animated Apple TV+ show has been running since 2020, bringing the pages of Jon. J Muth's Zen series of books to life for the screen. It's been almost two years since Stillwater's third season was released, and now the wait for its fourth installment is almost over.

Centered on three young siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael, Stillwater follows the trio as they navigate childhood challenges, from minor arguments to typical youthful frustrations. Living next door is Sillwater, a wise panda with a calming demeanour who offers the children new perspectives on the world, and themselves.

Stillwater makes use of stories and anecdotes that are often drawn from Zen Buddhist philosophy as a means of indirectly solving the children’s problems, while providing them with the tools to understand and process their emotions.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

(Image credit: AppleTV+)

Age rating: N/A

Director: Erik Wiese

Arriving on: August 15

The final new Apple TV+ title this August is the short TV movie Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, featuring all the best characters from the Peanuts comics including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and Woodstock.

Excited for another season at summer camp, Charlie Brown, his sister Sally, and their friends arrive ready for fun, adventures and music. When they arrive, however, they're saddened to learn that their beloved camp is set to close.

Snoopy and Woodstock come across a treasure map that leads them on a series of adventures, and when they find a treasure chest filled with musical instruments, it inspires Charlie and his gang to organize a benefit concert to save the camp.