United just opened its biggest-ever airport lounge, and it's a dream for tech fans – here's what's inside

United just opened its largest-ever lounge at Denver International Airport

The new United Club boasts electronic gates for easy access and plenty of power ports

Like other clubs, there are also ample seats and free Wi-Fi

While much of the focus with United Airlines’ enhancement thus far this year has been inside its aircraft or improvements to its app for Android or iOS, there’s also been a focus on renovating and introducing entirely new lounges at airports.

Dubbed United Clubs, these lounges are accessible by one-time passes, membership, or select tickets, which offer quieter spots and respite from the general chaos and hecticness of airports. These lounges come with benefits such as seating, cleaner bathrooms, power ports, Wi-Fi, drinks, and even food.

Trust me, try the signature chocolate chip cookies ... they're simply incredible.

Earlier this week, I trekked - well, flew – to Denver International Airport to check out the largest United Club ever. At a staggering 33,000 square feet, it’s a massive two-floor space that’s above the general concourse with plenty of seating and expansive views of the tarmac.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

As you’d suspect, the lounge's entrance is on the main floor, stuck in the center of the concourse near Gate B32. You’ll find an entry point, but rather than a classic row of desks with monitors and United Airlines representatives, you’ll find three ‘E-Gates’ – aka electronic gates – with likely two operating as entrances.

Here, if you already have your pass for entry, you can simply scan your boarding pass and watch as the gate swings open to let you in. It’s as simple as that, and compared to some other entry points, this could save you quite a bit of time. If you do need assistance, there is a service desk off to the side, but it’s clear that the airline wants to get you on your way up the escalator as quickly as possible.

This isn’t the first time E-Gates have debuted at a United Club, but considering this is a brand-new space for the airline, the gates are in the playbook moving forward. It should speed up the entry process considerably, and we’ll hopefully see this self-scan option appear at more clubs, either new or being retrofitted.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once in, you’ll take stairs, an escalator, or an elevator up to the main level, where you’re greeted by some hanging art, two electric fireplaces, and plenty of seating. United Airlines really went with a wide net for types of seats – recliners, loungers, lots of leather coaches, and more standard seating around tables and even some booths.

To the left is a more standard food buffet, also complete with several tables, an all-important Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, and little work booths, which I think professionals and students will really enjoy.

On the right is a full bar with more seating, a room painted within a mural – see the photo below, it’s awesome – and then more expansive views of the tarmac. The whole place feels quite homey and is designed to mimic the look and feel of a cabin in Colorado.

Compared to other lounges, there's really ample seating and comfort options to choose from – I could see myself taking some calls in the little work booths, even though they're exposed, or opting for a table along the floor-to-ceiling windows to watch action on the ramp. The couches, I will say, are quite comfortable as well – I pulled out an iPad mini and watched some TV from there, and hey, I found a plug.

One thing United didn’t skimp on was power – and that’s a critical point, as some folks will pay for access to seats, clean facilities, and power. Within the design, power ports are incorporated into various surfaces, including under lamps at booths, below rows of longer booths facing windows, and integrated into tables or lower ottomans. All of these feature two standard AC outlets as well as USB-A and USB-C ports.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

And the kicker is that those individual ports are set to charge at 15 watts – pretty nice and better than what you might find outside. Also, considering the fear around juice jackers or nefarious integrations within the ports, it’s nice to know who installed these.

All-in-all, it’s a nice space, elevating everything you'd expect from a lounge. There aren’t many TVs, say for above the two bars, and there is plenty of lighting at varying degrees of warmer and cooler tones. United says the latter is done on purpose, depending on the room you’re in – for instance, it might be a cooler tone when you first walk in and a warmer tone in a more relaxing seating environment.

There is one spot on the second floor of the lounge with extra noise-canceling padding, which, during the media preview when the lounge was not anywhere near capacity, was completely silent – I think travelers will really appreciate that. You’ll also find all-gender restrooms, wellness rooms, as well as women's and men's rooms. There’s also a game room complete with a shuffleboard table.

Throughout the space, there’s a private Wi-Fi network for the United Club with decent speeds. Though I’d suggest you run a VPN when on it, even if it’s more private than, say, the full public Wi-Fi at the Denver International Airport.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future) (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

And while there aren't private showers, I'd still call it an ideal spot for tech fans simply because you can find a comfortable seat, recharge, get a fast connection, and yeah, enjoy a cookie. The opening also arrives as United Airlines is continuing its rollout of Starlink for faster, free in-flight Wi-Fi, making app updates, and ushering in redesigned cabins with high-tech upgrades.

Speaking to TechRadar, travel influencer Zach Griff shared, "United’s tech upgrades have been apparent throughout the travel journey, from the mobile app to the updates it makes to its lounges. For instance, the new United Club in Denver offers e-gates that allow travelers to self-scan into the lounge with no need to wait in line. This helps travelers get into the lounge faster, and also frees up agents to solve more pressing travel issues, such as helping travelers when irregular operations arise."

The new United Club at Terminal B at Denver International Airport is open from today – July 31, 2025 – on and is near Gate 32. Its daily operating hours are 5 AM to 9 PM Mountain Time. You can access it with a one-time pass, when flying select premium cabins, with a United Club membership, or with Star Alliance Gold status.

United expects to open an even larger club in Houston at George Bush Intercontinental Airport – and yes, it will be larger than just 33,001 square feet – as well as another club at San Francisco International Airport, and one internationally in Hong Kong.