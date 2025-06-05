'We created a new Airbnb' – here's what the app's big redesign means for how you travel and where you stay

Airbnb’s redesign, and its push into enabling users to Airbnb more than just a vacation spot or getaway, has been out for a few weeks now. The idea is that you’ll Airbnb more than just a lovely cottage on a beach – also turning to the service, for example, when you want to experience a city that’s close to home or add some adventure to your trip abroad.

We’ve already broken down the additions, including the launch of Experiences and Services, as well as the new look for the app. It all feels a lot sleeker, with visuals that adjust on the fly, a mini social network, and a passport of sorts that saves all the information from your trip. So, if you have a favorite spot, you can easily share it with a friend. It all feels very material.

Here we're taking a look under the hood and finding out how Airbnb is making the app work better for you. The company has rebuilt its entire tech stack for the app and the service as a whole, meaning you'll find easier navigation with three choices at the top: Homes, Experiences, and Services.

Furthermore, there's a redesigned profile that makes it easier for you to take a look back and even reconnect with people you've had experiences with. The rebuilding effort enables what's already launched, while also setting Airbnb up for the future, a note that Jud Coplan, VP of Product Marketing at Airbnb, shared with TechRadar.

“One of the huge benefits of rebuilding the architecture and rethinking, really, the infrastructure of the app was that we created something that can expand beyond the 10 categories of services.” Coplan told me.



He was referencing the 10 that currently exist – chefs, photographers, massages, spa treatments, personal training, hair treatments, makeup, nails, prepared meals, and catering – but hinted that expansion is very possible, adding, “We've created a new Airbnb that can go even beyond what we've been talking about today.”

(Image credit: Airbnb)

That could mean we see grocery deliveries integrated, so you can be well stocked when you arrive at your Airbnb to make dinner, or maybe that even means you can order directly to your home.

It’s really an expansion of the platform to book these services, whether you’re in your home city or on a trip. Coplan told me how his family had booked an experience in their home city of San Francisco, a kind of a staycation excursion.

The 10 aforementioned options are further themed by activity, such as cooking, city walks, learning a new skill, and even more exclusive ones featuring celebrities.

During the keynote, Airbnb’s CEO, Brian Chesky, highlighted the importance of people, noting that it’s real folks who are experts offering these experiences and services, and it’s real people offering up their homes, lofts, or apartments for Airbnb.

There is an element of AI being used here, one example being an AI-powered photo tour, as Coplan explained. “For homes, if you upload all your photos, we recognize them, we organize them, we present them really nicely,” all with the aim of making the listing easier and theoretically helping to encourage more bookings. There are also quick replies powered by AI, in which, for a host, the app will automatically suggest a response that could be sent.

For services and experiences, the two new offerings from Airbnb utilize AI to recommend what you might find most appealing. It bases this off of “where they are in their journey, their past bookings, their current trip, what they've told us about in their profile,” explained Coplan.

Lastly on AI, Coplan also shared that Airbnb began rolling out an AI assistant for customer service in the US in English, “that allows people to do is have a natural language conversation with customer service and get answers to questions really easily.” It’ll be interesting to see how this performs, and what feedback users provide.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

On the app’s new look and flow, it was clear that Coplan and the team at Airbnb focused on the human element, emphasizing that what one can book is all tied back to a real person. He noted that the color palette, animations, and dimensionality all tie back to the real world, giving a sense of what you might experience.

Even more interesting, and maybe hinting at Airbnb’s future, is the community aspect. “We didn't want this to be a place where you have followers, where you meet people online,” explained Coplan. “The people you see are people that you know from the real world, and so that connections page within your profile, those are people you've traveled with and those are people you've met on your experiences.”

It’s certainly a unique approach and a more intentional one, rooted in a shared experience. Now, it’s entirely opt-in, and there are privacy controls that allow you to turn off this community aspect.

Separate from the community, but also housed within the profile, is a sort of passport-like experience, allowing you to look back at where you’ve been and easily share details. Much like a card in Apple Wallet, it has a shimmer and shine effect when you move your phone around.

While Airbnb’s main event is its annual summer release, and that’s done with for 2025, I suspect we’ll hear more from it sooner than a year from now, and I’m intrigued to see just how far the tech stack can go. For now, I’m on the hunt for an experience to try.