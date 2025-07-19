The Pixel Watch 3 is about to be replaced

With a Made by Google event scheduled for Wednesday, August 20, it looks as though we don't have too much longer to wait for the Pixel Watch 4 – and a fresh pair of leaks point to the pricing and features we can expect on this new wearable.

According to Dealabs (via Android Authority), the Google Pixel Watch 4 is going to set you back from €399 for the 41 mm version, or €499 with added LTE. The equivalent prices for the 45 mm model are reportedly €449 and €549 respectively.

There's not much point giving you currency conversions on those numbers, because that's not how Google will set prices in other countries, but the important takeaway is that those are the same prices that the Google Pixel Watch 3 launched at.

That suggests you can expect to pay $399 / £349 / AU$579 and up for the Pixel Watch 4 in other countries, which in the US and UK was the same price as the Pixel Watch 2 – so full marks to Google for staying consistent, if this leak is indeed accurate.

With added strength training

Our other Pixel Watch 3 leak here is from Android Headlines: apparently the wearable is going to arrive with a new strength training experience, which you'll be able to configure through a special workout builder that Google is readying.

The idea seems to be that the feature lets you customize your own warm ups, cool downs, and workouts, in order to maximize performance gains and reduce the risk of injuries. Another feature, AI run recommendations, will be available through Fitbit Premium.

Add in previous Pixel Watch 4 rumors around a bigger battery and improved repairability, and this is shaping up to be a substantial smartwatch upgrade from Google. As always though, nothing is certain until it's made official.

The Pixel Watch 4 won't be the only new device that's on show on August 20, because we should also see the unveiling of the Google Pixel 10 series. Of course, we'll be covering all the news and announcements live on the day.