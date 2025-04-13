Leaked renders may have given us our first proper look at the Google Pixel Watch 4

Unofficial renders of the Pixel Watch 4 have leaked online

The design looks similar to the Google Pixel Watch 3

Wireless charging and a bigger battery could be added

We've not heard much so far about the successor to the Google Pixel Watch 3, but considering that wearable came out last September, a follow-up shouldn't be too far away – and newly leaked, unofficial renders may offer our first look at the Pixel Watch 4.

These renders come from seasoned tipster @OnLeaks and 91mobiles, and are apparently based on information sourced from Google's supply chain. They show a smartwatch that doesn't vary too much from the current design in terms of its looks.

There are some small changes to talk about though: the Google Pixel Watch 4 is said to be slightly thicker than its predecessor, possibly indicating a larger battery and longer battery. The display bezels are also reportedly going to be slightly smaller than they are on the Pixel Watch 3.

The leak also mentions that wireless charging could be introduced for the Pixel Watch 4, something we haven't seen on Google's smartwatches so far – which would potentially mean it could be charged via a bigger range of third-party accessories.

New buttons, two sizes

[Exclusive] Google Pixel Watch 4 revealed | 360 Degree Video - YouTube Watch On

We've also got two tiny buttons either side of the speaker, on the left of the watch as you look at the screen. It's not clear what these buttons are for yet, but they're nowhere near as prominent as the digital crown on the other side.

According to this new leak, the Pixel Watch 4 will be available in two sizes, as the Pixel Watch 3 was. Those sizes will "possibly" be 41 mm and 45 mm, matching the current model, but we'll have to wait and see on all these details.

Leaks and rumors around the Google Pixel Watch 4 have been thin on the ground so far. We have heard murmurings that Google will aim to improve repairability on its next smartwatch, which would be welcome, but that's about all we've heard – though more details may emerge between now and September.

Head over to our Google Pixel Watch 3 review and you'll see we were mostly impressed with what it's got to offer, including its running tools. If the Pixel Watch 4 can add some substantial upgrades, it should make our best smartwatches list.