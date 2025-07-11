Hurry up, folks! Amazon’s sales are wrapping up tonight, which means you only have a short time window to buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34.95 (was $49.99) in this Prime Day deal.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is currently available at a hefty 30% discount during Amazon Prime Day sales, making it the best streaming stick deal available. Of course, other Roku streaming sticks, along with the full range of Amazon Fire TV sticks, are also getting Prime Day discounts, but the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the one I’d recommend you buy.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $34.95 at Amazon The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is selling for $34.95 in this Prime Day deal. That's a 30% discount and a great deal on this full-featured streamer with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, long-range Wi-Fi, and Roku's voice remote. The Streaming Stick 4k is an older but still current model in the Roku lineup, and it's the streaming stick we most recommend.

Why the Roku Streaming Stick 4K? While this is an older model, it offers a key feature that the new Roku Streaming Stick Plus, another 4K streaming stick, lacks: Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR support.

If you’re buying a streaming stick, there’s a good chance you’ll be using it for an older TV or a projector, both of which have limited brightness compared to newer TVs and projectors. The Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats were designed to work with a range of displays, scaling the high dynamic range images to accommodate the TV or projector’s maximum brightness capability.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max both feature Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range support as well, and they are both new models with updated Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6 on the Stick 4K, and Wi-Fi 6E on the Stick 4K Max). They also have fast processors that enable zippy menu navigation. At $34.99 and $24.99, respectively, for the Stick 4K and Stick 4K Max, they are both equal or better deals than the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

I’m sticking with my Roku Streaming Stick 4K recommendation, however, and here’s why. The Roku smart TV interface has a much cleaner and more streamlined design than the Fire TV interface, and its simplicity makes a big difference when browsing content or simply making a beeline straight to your favorite streaming app.

The Fire TV smart interface is comparatively cluttered, and it’s packed with ads for Amazon goods and services. If you’re deep in the Amazon ecosystem – Prime member, Prime Video and Music subscriber, Alexa speaker owner – a Fire TV streamer will make more sense, but for the majority of folks, it can be a bit much.

Buy the Roku Streaming Stick 4K in this limited-time Prime Day deal. You’ll thank me that you did.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals