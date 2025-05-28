The speedy Roku Ultra streaming player drops to a great low price at Amazon

Amazon isn't quite done with sale season, even after Memorial Day. This week's latest sale includes big savings on streaming devices such as the latest Roku Ultra. Right now, you can get the Roku Ultra 2024 at Amazon for $79.99 (was $99.99).

This is, give or take a dollar or so, basically the lowest price we've seen for the Roku Ultra. It's an upgrade worth considering for anyone who wants a premium streaming device that offers high-end features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HLG, and HDR10 Plus to improve video and audio quality across your favorite shows.

However, even if you get it as your first streaming device ever, it's packed with enough features that it'll be futureproof for the next couple of years.

Today's best Roku deal

Roku Ultra 2024: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Roku Ultra 2024 is the manufacturer's fastest, most powerful streaming device on the market. It boasts speedy processing power, a user-friendly remote control, and support for coveted streaming features like Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. This is just off its lowest price by a few bucks, and even though it's nearly twice the price of Roku's second-most-expensive streamer, it's a worthy upgrade for the quality it offers.

In our Roku Ultra 2024 review, we gave the Roku Ultra 4.5 out of five stars for its speedy performance, handy-dandy remote, and added support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus over more affordable Roku devices.

Note: While Roku streamers compete head-on with Amazon Fire Sticks, they aren't actually sticks – they are "streaming devices." They are connectable hubs that come with a remote control, but they also respond to Alexa with voice-controlled, hands-free navigation.

If you're not completely sold on the Roku Ultra, you can browse our best streaming devices for more options. We also regularly keep track of the best cheap Roku deals and sales throughout the year.