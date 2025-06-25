The delayed Android 14 update is rolling out now to Chromecast with Google TV devices

It's available to devices running Android 12 and the short-lived previous Android 14 update

The largest download is 809MB

Back in March we reported that Chromecasts were getting a free update to Android 14 – and they were, for a while, until Google pulled the over-the-air update. But now the update is back! Back! BACK!

There are two versions of the update: a small one for anyone who downloaded the initial Android 14 update before it was pulled, and a larger one for anyone who didn't and whose device is still running Android 12.

The Chromecast with Google TV has been superseded by the Google TV Streamer (Image credit: Google)

Chromecast with Google TV and Android 14: what's new?

The update includes the January 2025 security patch; Find My Remote and Customizable Button for the Google TV Streamer Voice Remote; various bug fixes; and system optimizations. But the most important thing is that it updates the operating system from Android 12 to Android 14.

According to Google that means "a snappier, more responsive TV experience".

The previous version of the update was pulled amid reports that external drives, some USB devices and some Ethernet adaptors weren't working properly but judging by reports on Reddit's r/Chromecast subreddit, the new update isn't causing similar – although it seems that some users are still encountering some minor glitches.

The new Android 14 update is rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV (4K) users now.

